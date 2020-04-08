Just to give you a feel for summer, here’s a classic Clint from July 2009:
Some of you may remember a column I wrote last year about a nasty little creature known as chiggers. Yep, chiggers…for some reason they seem to find a way to attach themselves to me every year.
They cause red bumps/welts that itch three times as bad as a mosquito bite. So what exactly are chiggers, you might be wondering?
I had to do a little research myself and here are a few facts I found. Chiggers are small and red in color. They’re so tiny that you need a magnifying glass or even microscope to see them. Chiggers have eight legs, making them related to ticks, mites, and spiders. They’re not an insect, as all insects have six legs.
During its life cycle, the chigger goes through four stages: egg, larva, nymph and then adult. It’s when the pesky little critters are in the larva stage that they feed on humans and animals. As larva the chiggers are parasites. They like to hang out near the tips of grasses, leaves, weeds and sticks and are most numerous in the summer.
They wait for a victim, like me, to come walking by and then they latch on to shoes and clothing and start searching for skin. The larva crawls onto the skin’s surface and attach themselves usually at a skin pore or hair follicle. They also like areas where the flesh is thin or wrinkled, such as ankles, knees and shins.
Also, other locations where they attach are anywhere they reach a barrier such as the top of socks, waistbands and armpit. Actually, I have had them in every location mentioned and in locations they shouldn’t be. I’ll leave that last comment for your imagination.
Now here’s where the itching starts. After the larvae have attached themselves, they inject a digestive fluid that disintegrates skin cells so they can be used as food for the chigger. A feeding “tube” is formed by the chigger’s secretion and disintegrating skin cells of the host and is extracted by the chigger as food until it’s engorged. The chiggers do not penetrate or burrow into the skin or suck blood like most folks think. I was one of the folks that thought they did.
However, as a result of being injected, the skin tissue becomes red and swollen and can actually swell up and engulf the chigger, making it appear to be burrowing into the skin. The bites cause small, reddish welts and intense itching. Hold on a minute while I dig at my legs… OK, I feel better now. Like I was saying, the intense itching is caused by the digestive action of the enzymes injected by the larva into the skin.
After the larva has engorged itself, they will detach themselves and go back to the ground where they will develop into the nymphal stage and then to an adult. As nymphs and adults they feed on insect eggs as well as small insects. So, what to do after you’ve been injected and your skin cells are disintegrating you might be asking? By the way, that sounds lovely, doesn’t it?
Intense itching usually lasts for two to three days, but can take up to a week to let up. The best thing I’ve found to use is the clear anti-itch gel by Band-Aid brand or any other anti-itch medication for insect bites will work. A common remedy for chiggers is to put clear finger nail polish on the bite. I’ve tried this and I think it works, but one Web site I read said it was an ineffective treatment.
Their reasoning was that it didn’t matter after the chigger injects its digestive enzymes into you because that’s what causes the intense itching. It can take up to 12 to 24 hours after the bite until you start itching and notice the red bumps or rash. My thought is this: though the chigger larva can feed for days and if the finger nail polish kills them, at least they’re not in the process of still feeding on me. That and it helps me from bringing blood from scratching so hard. But the best thing to use is the anti-itch medications.
Chiggers are most likely attracted to humans by odor and carbon dioxide, just like ticks and mosquitoes. Repellents like Off® or anything containing Deet help keep chiggers as well as ticks away. Make sure to spray shoes and pant legs thoroughly, as well as your shirt. Heck, spray all over. It’s also a good idea to take a hot shower as soon as you get home, which will help kill and remove any chigger larva that may have climbed aboard.
In closing, I sure can tell you one thing about chiggers, I don’t like them one bit. There is no sense in any critter causing such a discomfort, especially one that can’t even be seen with the naked eye. Again, chiggers are yet another reason why I don’t like summertime. Because one thing’s for sure, I’m not going to stop going in the woods and enjoying the outdoors due to a small annoying pest. Stupid chiggers, I hate them. o
