It was bound to happen. My bet was that it would happen before Easter. Well, I was close. Each day I have the unwanted task of reporting COVID-19 updates on Facebook.
Shortly after my mouse clicks “POST,” a flurry of comments get splattered across the Hampshire Review timeline as local residents play everyone’s favorite new game, “Name that plate.”
I admit, I have played the License Plate Game for years. When I was a youth playing travel hockey, my Dad would drive me to places like Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis and Indianapolis, and I would make note of the different license plates from around the nation. I believe my single round-trip record is 38 of the 51 plates (Yes, DC counts as a state).
I was an excellent co-pilot with a map on my lap and a pen in my hand, ready to scribble down any new license plate, while my Dad sped down Interstate-80 in a black Toyota Camry.
I was more interested in spotting a plate from the “Show Me State” than playing Gameboy. Simply put, the License Plate Game was good-natured fun.
That was until COVID hit.
Now, the License Plate Game has become the modern day version of a witch hunt, as local residents bellow about the unfathomable concept of another American crossing state lines.
Last week I posted end of the day numbers in terms of COVID-19 cases and some of the responses were downright bewildering.
For example:
“I was at Dollar General, and I saw a Pennsylvania plate. What are they even doing here?”
Did you know the Pennsylvania state line is less than 25 miles from the border of Hampshire County? Perhaps this “outsider” has family local to the area and this individual was purchasing groceries for their elderly family members who live in Hampshire.
Considering Hampshire borders Maryland and Virginia, with Pennsylvania a stone’s throw away, the question, “what are they even doing here?” is puzzling. As a resident in Hampshire County, I go shopping in Winchester and Lavale routinely.
“We have had people from Ohio and Indiana. One man came from Iraq and New York. Go home already.”
BINGO! I was eagerly awaiting my license plate to make the hit list, but I must admit, I was surprised my Hoosier tags got lumped in with Iraq (Did you know Iraq had license plates? Neither did I).
I’m not sure if I was more offended that Indiana got tossed in with New York and Ohio or Iraq.
Ironically, when I read this comment I was at my apartment in Romney, slouched on the couch.
I was happy to oblige to this “Go Home!” order. Much to their dismay, my home is in Romney.
“People up here from Md. In there vacation home just came up yesterday! I thought there was a stay at home order. (squinty face emoji).”
Read the 2nd sentence again out loud,
“In there vacation HOME...”
Besides THEIR glaring spelling error, the word HOME stands out, considering it’s a stay-at-HOME order. Are you upset HOME owners are living in their HOME? Are you upset because they crossed the Potomac River? I need more clarification on why a homeowner is not allowed to live in THEIR home.
This COVID-19 craziness has turned American citizens from neighboring states into tyrannical villains.
Yet, simultaneously, stimulus checks are being spent on mandatory masks that are Made in China. Right or wrong, China should not profit from this pandemic.
Economies across the world are in shambles and yet the source of COVID stands to rake in revenue from stimulus dollars while Americans blame each other for this confusing pandemic.
Locally, watch dogs hunt and sniff for out-of-state tendencies.
How to tell an out-of-stater?
- No camouflage clothing
- Doesn’t like pepperoni rolls
- Lyrically unfamiliar with “Country Roads”
- Asks “What are ramps?”
- A strong advocate for recycling
- Thinks Brad Paisley is just “okay”
- Calls the landscape “rolling hills,” not “mountains”
We are living in a nightmare where fellow Americans have become the antiheroes. It’s the ”Twilight Zone” mixed with ”Groundhogs Day.”
