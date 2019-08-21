Trojan girls stomp Musselman in final preseason tune-up
SUNRISE SUMMIT — A tale of two teams. On Thursday evening the Trojans traveled to Preston and were knocked off by the Knights 2-1 in their first scrimmage of the season but then responded on Monday night by slicing and dicing the Applemen 8-0 in Sunrise Summit.
Needless to say, there was a significant change in a short amount of time.
“You hear the cliche all the time that the most improvement you see in your team is between the first and second scrimmage, and we had to find out what needed to be worked on in that first scrimmage,” explained Trojan Head Coach Troy Crane.
Some of the things Coach Crane pointed out as the difference between the two matches was the spacing when possessing the ball, movement without the ball, and overall defensive pressure. In addition Preston’s game field was 20 plus yards wider than Rannells Field, which makes a significant difference.
“In the Mussleman scrimmage our spacing seemed to be much better and our movement without the ball in our attacking 1/3 was slightly better, but not close to where it must be,” said Coach Crane.
“Our defensive pressure was much better and our staff was very pleased with that as the entire team was far more aggressive.”
The dissimilarity of the 2 scrimmages can be attributed to the increased level of execution but in fairness there is a wide margin of difference in terms of talent when comparing the opposing teams.
“The truth of the matter is we aren’t comparing apples to apples with the two teams we played. You could tell Preston had many experienced veterans on the field. Preston’s organization and speed matched us well. However, our intent and team effort defensively was at a much higher determined level for Musselman,” Coach Crane explained.
With the preseason in the rearview mirror, next up for the Trojans is a tough 2 game slate that starts out with Bishop Walsh on Saturday. The Spartans feature 3 new players who are skilled with the ball and a center midfielder that is phenomenal when distributing the ball. In addition, the Spartans have a slight advantage in terms of working together as a cohesive unit that allows their coach to work with the squad year round.
“Bishop Walsh will be an all out battle for us,” Coach Crane exclaimed.
“I watched them play all summer and they will not beat themselves. We will have to play very well in order to win.”
The regular season kicks off for the Trojans at Rannells Field on Saturday, Aug. 24 with varsity starting at 11 a.m.
On Tuesday, Aug. 27 the Trojans welcome the Frankfort Falcons to Sunrise Summit for the 2nd game of the season with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m. When asked what to expect from the Falcons, Coach Crane cracked a smile and said, “I’m not even thinking about Frankfort yet.”
Certainly an understandable mindset with a formidable opponent like Bishop Walsh on the horizon. o
