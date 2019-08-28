Hello Hampshire!
This evening, live from Streisel Studios, I am recording my first podcast, The Nick & Nittany Show, with Trojan football Coach Aaron Rule as my first guest.
My vision for the podcast is to highlight Hampshire athletics in a multitude of ways with each week bringing on a different guest to share their experiences and involvement with sports.
I believe this podcast will offer an opportunity for coaches, players, athletic trainers, referees, and fans a chance to have a free flowing conversation that touches on a multitude of sports topics.
Most of all, this podcast is aimed towards the sports audience of Hampshire County. With that said, I want to make sure that everyone has a chance to access the podcast.
I will be posting links to the podcast on the Hampshire Review webpage, Facebook, twitter, YouTube, and any other media outlet that comes to mind.
If you are not familiar with how to listen to a podcast, please give me a call, text, or email, and I will happily take the necessary time to go through the step-by-step process on how to access the podcast.
I understand technology can be intimidating at times, but that’s why I am here to answer your questions.
Hey at least us millenials are good at something.
As for the name of the show, Nittany is my loyal companion and part time sports editor who hangs out under my desk (or in my car) while at work or attending a ballgame.
Yes, she is a dog.
With that said, I am blessed and honored to bring a verbal platform to Hampshire County that highlights sports, and your input and feedback will be a driving force behind The Nick & Nittany Show.
The first podcast will be published at noon on Thursday, Aug. 29.
For questions on how to retrieve the podcast call my cell phone, (304) 209-0971 or send me an email: sports@hampshirereview.com, or simply stop in the Hampshire Review office and I will gladly show you how to use your smart phone.o
