Hampshire Trojan Challenge

John Alkire

Daniel Alkire

Sadie Alkire

Jared Ault

Leonard & Cheri Beverage

Eric Blomquist

Christine Brinker

Stephanie Buckley

Jeremy Buckley

Nick Carroll

Matthew Church

Chasity Clower

Esther Colebank

Duane Colebank

David and Hillary Connell

Eric and Nicole Connell

Tara Crane

Ryan Dante

Kim and Greg Davis

Teresa Dillon

Bryan Edwards

Shane, Morgan, and Ripken Ennis

Brittany Everett

Roger and Maria Eversole

Cecilia Fagga

Heather Feeney

Jacque Flanagan

Judith Fout

Kurtis Fritsch

Megan Fuller

Becky Fuller

Jared and Ashley Garrison

Jerry Giffin

Darren and Kim Grace

Sarah Gray

Andrew Gray

Gregory Gunter

Robert Gunther

Janet Haines

Kim Hall

Darrin Hapbell

Howard Hardinger

Stephanie Hardy

Shawn Healy

David and Vicki Hibbs

John and Kelly Hicks

Adam Hodges

Eric and Denise Hott

Samantha Hott

Robert and Elizabeth Hott

Larry Hott

Linette Hulver

Personalized Impressions

Kelly and Susan Jaeger

Jacquelyn Jewell

Myra Kesner

Daniel Knight

Renee Knight

Tyler Lambert

Joeann Lambert

Trevor Largent

Sherri Lear

Tom Lear

Bill and Patty Lipps

Randy Llewellyn

Keith Ludwick

Robin Marley

Rebecca Mathias

Sabrina Mathias

David Mayfield

Robert Mayfield

Loucinda Moore

Roxanne Mowery

Kristina Nichols

Andrea and Shane Nickleson

Orie Pancione

Rhonda Park

Brittany Parker

G.T. Parsons

Sarah Pearce

Erik Peters

Darin and Susan Peters

Mitch and Mandi Preiss

Lisa Pressutti

David Richardson

Daniel Rule

Kathy Sanders

Catherine Savage

Scott See

Michael and Sonya Selan

Carmen Shane

Jesseca Shipe

Amanda Shoemaker

Derek Shreve

Nathan Sions

Jimmy and Courtney Sowers

Trey Stewart

Bart Stewart

Timothy Stewart

Katherine Strawn

Eddie and Donna Summerlin

Steve and Tiffany Thomas

Debra Timbrook

Rickie and Jane Voit

John and Rebecca Ward

Kristen Whetzel

Cynthia Williams

Diane Williams

Karen Williams

Kari Williams

Jeffrey Williams

Thomas William Jr.

Lindsay Winthers

William and Cynthia Wylie

Hampshire Metal and Industrial Service

Judy’s Self Storage

Judy’s Mobile Homes

Skyview Tree Experts LLC

