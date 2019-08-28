SUNRISE SUMMIT — The Preston Knights had a rough season in 2018, finishing the year with a 1-9 overall record and are currently in the midst of a 9 game losing streak.
The lone win came on opening day in Kingwood last year against Hampshire beating the Trojans 22-13.
Besides the opening day victory, Preston was blown out by 18 or more points in every other contest while failing to score a touchdown in half of their games.
Head Coach Jonathan Tennant told the Preston County News & Journal, “We’re a lot stronger and have more experience than last year. Last year, we were basically a big freshman team or a low-level JV team. But this year, we have 16 or 17 returning starters on offense and defense.”
One of the starters returning to the lineup is senior Colten Rosenberger, who lined up under center in 2018, but is expected to be at wide receiver on Friday nights this fall.
Rosenberger is a kid who can make plays so it makes sense to try and get him the ball in open space.
“We’re going to get the football in Colten Rosenberger’s hands. We think we can get him the ball a whole lot of different ways and he has the ability to make plays,” said Coach Tennant.
With Rosenberger shifting from QB to WR, that means sophomore Trevor Thomas will be the man taking snaps for the Knights offense.
Hampshire Coach Aaron Rule shed some light on the Knights new QB, “He impresses me. He has really good pocket presence and when he is outside the pocket he still keeps his eyes downfield.”
Also returning for the Knights is RB Jesse Gribble who will run behind a more experienced offensive line that will implement a zone-blocking scheme.
“We want to be more balanced and spread it out more and we’ve gone to a zone blocking scheme up front, which is designed to get kids in space,” Coach Tennant stated.
In addition to Rosenberger split out wide, the Knights have a group of solid receivers ready to catch the football including Hunter Lantz, Jaxson Lewis, and tight end Jacob Gregg.
Defensively the Knights play a 4-4 scheme led by Robbie Stinson who returns to the D-line while a group of youngsters are still competing for the surrounding spots.
At linebacker the captain of the defense will be returning starter Ayden Bishoff and Hunter Lantz will be playing at outside linebacker, looking to be a sack specialist.
The Preston Knights will travel to Hampshire County to kickoff their season at Rannells Field on Friday night with a start time of 7 p.m.o
