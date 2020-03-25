As is the case with many of our upcoming programs and events, the Gary Crane Cup Golf Program is up in the air at this point. Cacapon State Park has closed its course through April, so the first outing, which was scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, has been postponed indefinitely. We will reschedule that outing at a later date, as soon as we know more about the situation regarding the current health concerns.
When we resume the program, the format for the competition will be the same as previous years. Those wishing to compete for the Cup must play in at least three of the six qualifiers and turn in their scorecards to the pro shop after the round. From those scores, a handicap will be tabulated and applied at the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort in October. Both a gross and a net champion will be crowned at the Final Round. Carrol Link (gross) and Mike McDowell (net) are the defending champions.
The rest of the outings have been tentatively scheduled as follows: May 5, The Woods; June 2, Franklin; July 9, The Pines in Morgantown; August 4, Locust Hill; September 1, Canaan.
If you have questions or concerns about the Gary Crane Cup, call the HCP&R office at 304-822-7300 or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com.
Walk To Be Fit Program
The Walk To Be Fit Program is scheduled to begin on April 1, 2020. To register for the program, just stop by any FNB Bank branch (Fort Ashby, Romney, Hampshire Square, or Capon Bridge), the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center at Hampshire Square, the Hampshire County Health Department in Augusta, or the HCP&R office at 90 North High Street in Romney to register for the program. When you register, don’t forget to pick up your free pedometer and your tally sheet to log the miles that you walk.
We will recognize four milestones this year: 100, 250, 500, and 1,000 miles. When you reach one of those milestones, or when your tally sheet is filled, just return it to the location where you picked it up, and we will contact you when you are eligible for a prize. Prizes for 2020 will include sling backpacks, stadium blankets, coffee mugs, and portable chargers for your electronic devices.
Walking is great exercise on the path to a healthier lifestyle, and what could be better than receiving some nice prizes for your efforts? That’s what Walk To Be Fit is all about.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
Work is steadily progressing on the new Conference Center at Hampshire Park. Financing has been secured from FNB Bank, and at the February meeting, the HCP&R Board awarded the bid for the firm that will draw up the floor, electrical, and plumbing plans for the interior of the building to Appalachian Engineering Group from Meyersdale, PA. Work on those plans is nearly complete, and once they are in hand, work on the interior of the facility can begin.
The 6,600-square-foot conference center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:
4-H Camp
Weddings
Wedding Receptions
Business Meetings
Business Conferences
Family Reunions
Birthday Parties
Baby Showers
Retreats
Camps for Organizations
Anniversary Celebrations
Craft Shows
Class Reunions
Holiday Celebrations
Picnics
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com.
Disc Golf Course at Camp Walker
If you’re tired of being cooped up inside and are looking for a great outdoor activity, don’t forget about the Camp Walker Disc Golf Course. We have made several improvements to the course over the past year. We installed tee-marker posts for all the holes to make each teeing area more visible. We are also providing scorecards and course maps, both of which can be found in the mailbox beside the first tee. The first tee is located on the flat ground out past the pavilion, where the road turns to the left and starts down over the hill toward the exit to the park. We have also installed new tee markers with the Camp Walker logo on them for each hole.
If you’re looking for a disc to play at Camp Walker, then we have several options for you. We have Skeeters, which are all-purpose discs that are suitable for every shot, for sale in the HCP&R office for just $7 each. We also have commemorative glow-in-the-dark drivers and putters that have the official Camp Walker logo on them for $15 each. All proceeds from the sale of these discs go for improvements to the course.
If you haven’t been out to Camp Walker to play the course, you really need to take an hour or so and try it. I feel certain that you will find disc golf both physically and mentally challenging. Plus, it’s a great opportunity to spend some time in one of the prettiest spots in Hampshire County. And it’s free to play. Now that’s a deal I know you don’t want to miss!
o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.