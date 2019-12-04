SUNRISE SUMMIT — Hampshire athletics had a plethora of excellent performances this fall as 7 different Trojans landed on Class AAA All-State lists.
The girls soccer team had their best season in school history winning the sectional championship and compiling a (17-2-1) record during the 2019 campaign. Senior midfielder Emma Shreve was selected to the All-State 1st team and seniors Nicole McManamay and Morgan Pyles landed on the 2nd team. Coach Troy Crane talked about his 3 seniors.
“This has to be one of the greatest awards a high school athlete can earn. Each of them poured their hearts into their soccer careers. They have made our entire county proud,” said Coach Crane.
In boys soccer, Hampshire’s leading scorer Andrew Strawn was selected to the All-State 2nd team as chosen by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. The junior sharpshooter was a force on the offensive end for the Trojans scoring 18 goals and 4 assists. In addition Strawn tallied 82 tackles, 21 steals, and playing a total of 1,206 minutes this season. In total, Strawn has notched 41 goals in his Hampshire career.
“Andrew was on fire out of the gate this season with 8 goals scored in our first 5 games including a 4 goal performance in only 54 minutes of play against Berkeley Springs,” commented Coach Shawn Healy. “He ended up with just 9 goals in the first 12 contests due in part to battling injuries. Then bounced back with a hat trick against Keyser, followed up by a 4-goal performance against Northern and another 2 goals at Berkeley Springs. We are looking for 25-goals out of Andrew next season.”
In the gymnasium two Trojan volleyball players were recognized for their outstanding performances on the court this fall after making the state tournament for the first time in 19 years. Junior middle hitter Renee Killough was selected to the 2nd team averaging 6.5 points, 8.5 kills, and 2.2 blocks per match. Junior setter Lainee Selan received special honorable mention recognition averaging 7.4 points, 1.4 aces, and 15.4 assists per match. The lethal duo combined their efforts highlighted by upsetting Hedgesville at regionals to clinch a berth into states.
“Although they are quite a deadly combination, they have very different personalities on the court,” Coach Megan Fuller stated.
“Obviously, Lainee is pretty vocal and can be noticed in her celebrations on the floor while Renee is more silent and deadly. They both share intensity but it manifests in different ways for their teammates and spectators. For those that can recall the previous seasons, we actually joke that Renee has come to life this year. We could barely get her to speak her freshman and sophomore seasons.”
Whether vocal or silent, both players let their performances on the court do the talking as Killough tallied 325+ kills on the season while Selan racked up over 560 assists.
On the Cross Country trail, Hampshire’s Chris Lucas won regionals on the Paul Clovis Trail then finished 5th at states to earn all-state honors. “Chris Lucas making all-state is fantastic,” said Coach Bill Lipps. “Anytime you have a runner that puts in the amount of effort and gets the results like Chris does it means a lot to the whole team.” o
