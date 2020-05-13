For the first time in the organization’s history, Little League International has cancelled the 2020 Little League World Series, and all of the regional tournaments. With this, the resumption of play was referred back to the individual states to follow the specific state and local guidelines.
SEASON: HCLL is still hopeful that the season can start around the beginning/middle of June, pursuant to the Governor’s Re-Opening Guidelines, youth sports falls under the “sporting events” category and currently there is no time table to begin play. All league activities related to Hampshire County Little League will continue to be suspended/postponed until approval from the Governor’s office, as the health and safety of our children/volunteers/community/etc. is of the utmost importance. This includes all practices, clinics, games, gatherings, etc., with any/all teams affiliated with HCLL.
IMPORTANCE OF RAFFLE: The Hampshire County Little League is a fully self-sufficient league run solely by wonderful volunteers within this community. What that means is (besides all maintenance/mowing being done by these volunteers): the sponsorships, registration fees, concession stand, and raffle proceeds help pay for the operation of our league. There is one (1) more payment on the field lights in Romney and they will be paid in full. With the raffle being the sole fundraiser of the year, the proceeds from the raffle go directly towards the field light payment.
Due to the stay-at-home order that was in place, the drawing date has been pushed back until July 4, 2020, to allow more time to try to sell these tickets. We have some great prizes again this year, so reach out to any child/parent/coach/board member involved with Hampshire County Little League if you wish to purchase some. Your continued support in selling/buying these tickets is greatly appreciated. o
