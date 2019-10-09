The Trojan winning streak continues
SUNRISE SUMMIT — Don’t look now but the Hampshire Trojans (14-0-1) is just 4 games away from running the table and finishing the season with an undefeated record.
The week started with an emotional game against Keyser as it was Senior Night at Rannells Field, but the teary eyes and Kleenex were not needed once the game started as Hampshire booted 13 balls in the back of the net to win 13-0 over the winless Golden Tornado.
After the game Coach Crane was asked when playing an inferior opponent like Keyser, was it difficult to keep the kids focused and not get into bad habits,
“To be honest it wasn’t hard to get them focused for Keyser. It was senior night for us and that is one of our most attended games (fan wise). When they have people in the seats it elevates them to another level,” explained Coach Crane.
Although the seniors were featured it was a sophomore who stole the show as Kaelyn Knight scorched the nets booting 5 goals. Senior Morgan Pyles also did damage on the nets banging home a hat trick.
On Thursday evening the Trojans outshot the Applewomen 23-3 but struggled to capitalize on opportunities but managed to escape Inwood with a 2-0 victory.
“Mussleman parked the bus on us as we anticipated they would,” explained Coach Crane for the scoring struggles.
“I guess it’s just human nature to press when things aren’t falling for you. Coach Shreve said it best, once we exhausted ourselves by overly pressing our attack we finally slowed down and made the proper reads and connections. I remember telling them after we scored that they could finally relax and now you will find another one. We scored again not 2 minutes later.”
While the offense only scored 2 goals, the defense was again lights out for the Trojans as Cali Kobasiar and her stalwarts shut out their opponent for the 3rd straight game.
Last year Allegany beat Hampshire so revenge was on the mind of the Trojans as they went to Cumberland and defeated the Campers 3-1. “They are a tremendously disciplined team. They pass the eye test with great athletes who can run,” said Crane.
Seniors Morgan Pyles, Emma ‘Speed’ Shreve, and Nicole McManamay all notched a goal, but perhaps Cali Kobasiar made the best play of the day in net. Leading by 1 goal, Coach Crane described the fantastic play made by Hampshire’s netminder, “Allegany hit a powerful mid-range shot that partially hits off one of their players. That deflection instantly redirects Cali’s momentum, and yet somehow Cali completely lays out and snags it. A deflected fastball, which was almost impossible to stop.”
Due to weather conditions the game against Washington on Monday evening was postponed until Oct. 18.
At this point in the season, Hampshire is the 4th ranked scoring offense in the Mountain State and 5th best for points against.
Next up for Hampshire is a game against Northern Garrett tonight in Sunrise Summit with kickoff at 5 p.m.
The Hampshire JV girls soccer team was able to knock off Allegany 1-0. Tren Crane scored the lone goal for the Trojans. o
