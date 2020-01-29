MARTINSBURG — The Trojan wrestlers faced 4 schools in a 24-hour time span and came away with a nice win over East Hardy while losing some tough matches to Musselman, Martinsburg, and Southern Garrett.
Last Wednesday, Hampshire traveled to Martinsburg and defeated East Hardy 36-30 to notch their only team victory on the week. Dylan Chambers, Luke Alkire, John Moreland, Jacob Staub, Miguel Elmer, and Ben Lambert all collected wins against the Cougars.
The Trojans came up short against Musselman 69-9, as Luke Alkire and Jacob Staub were the only victors against the Applemen.
The battle against Martinsburg was much closer but the Bulldogs came out on top 49-24. Miguel Elmer, Ben Lambert, Luke Alkire, and Levi Richman all picked up wins against the home team.
Overall, Luke Alkire had the most impressive performance of the afternoon going 3-0 against some of the best competition in the area.
“Luke did a great job fighting off his back then turning guys over,” said Hampshire head coach Ed Hardinger.
“He still has to improve on his feet, but other than that, he is doing pretty good.”
After a long trip home on Wednesday night, the Trojans were back on the bus heading to Oakland, Md. Thursday afternoon to wrestle against one of the best programs in the region, Southern Garrett.
Unfortunately for the Trojans, the Rams flexed their muscles and won in dominating fashion 74-3.
“You never do real well when you are stretched thin like that,” explained Hardinger.
“But states is like that where you wrestle 3 times on Friday and 2 times on Saturday morning.”
The major difference between a state tournament setup and the gauntlet the Trojans faced last week was the significant drive time to and from the eastern panhandle and western Maryland.
Against Southern Garrett, the match started off with an impressive performance by Miguel Elmer as he was able to tally a 9-7 win, to score the only 3 points for Hampshire.
As Miguel walked off the mat, it was evident how proud Coach Hardinger was of his performance as he embraced the 106-pounder and congratulated him on his effort.
“That was the best match I have ever seen Miguel wrestle,” Hardinger stated following the match.
Next up for the Trojans is a huge 2-day tournament this week in Petersburg, the Viking Smash. The tournament gets underway on Friday Jan. 31 with matches starting at 4 p.m.
What would Hardinger like to see from his team this weekend?
“To get healthy and to win some matches.” o
