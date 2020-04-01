Just about everyone you talk to says they have never been through anything quite like this pandemic, with closed churches, closed businesses, no sports, and social distancing. Sometimes we think that all these precautions are silly, but we must keep this in perspective.
The virus hasn’t hit West Virginia or Hampshire County very hard yet, but without those precautions the situation could have been so much worse.
Sure, it’s been inconvenient to have so many things closed, and we have to spend a great deal of our time at home, but we’ll be glad when this is over that we didn’t get the virus, and especially that we didn’t give it to our kids or to our parents.
Until the Governor’s stay-in-place order is lifted, all parks in Hampshire County will be closed. We know this may be inconvenient for many people, but you have to look at the big picture.
If one person with the virus climbs up a sliding board ladder, and then ten or twenty other people climb up the same ladder later that day, then we have the potential of spreading the virus to many families, and the HCP&R Board just doesn’t want to take that risk.
Many of our programs have been postponed or canceled, at least through April.
This includes the Gary Crane Cup Golf, our Women’s Self-Defense Course, and rentals at Old Capon Bridge Middle School, Hampshire Park, and Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park.
If you have a rental at one of those locations that you have already paid for, please contact the HCP&R Office at 304-822-7300, and we’ll make arrangements to get a refund to you.
Also, the HCP&R Office will only be open on a limited basis.
If you have questions, call the office to see if it is open before you come in. If it is closed, leave a message, and we’ll try to answer your questions as quickly as possible.
Again, we are sorry for any inconvenience these closings, cancellations, and postponements may cause, but we’ll all be glad when this is over that we erred on the side of caution.
Walk To Be Fit Program
One program that we feel comfortable continuing is Walk To Be Fit, but we will have to change the way we go about it. Since most of our distribution points (FNB Bank, the Wellness Center, and the HCP&R office) are closed or on an appointment-only basis, you may not be able to register for the program as you have in the past. That doesn’t mean that you can’t participate.
When April 1 rolls around, which is the official starting date for the program, just go ahead with your walking as you have in the past. If you want an official step-count sheet to record your miles, you can go to the home page on our website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and print one off, or you may simply record your steps on a sheet of paper you find around the house.
Hold on to those step-count sheets until this emergency passes, and we’ll collect them then. We’ll worry about filling out the registration form at a later date as well. If you don’t have a pedometer, remember that 2,000 steps equal one mile, so just keep track of your steps in your head as you walk and record them when you finish for the day.
We will recognize four milestones this year: 100, 250, 500, and 1,000 miles. Prizes for 2020 will include sling backpacks, stadium blankets, coffee mugs, and portable chargers for your electronic devices.
Walking is great exercise on the path to a healthier lifestyle, and it’s recommended to help fight off the virus. What could be better than receiving some nice prizes for your efforts? That’s what Walk To Be Fit is all about.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
Work is steadily progressing on the new Conference Center at Hampshire Park. Financing has been secured from FNB Bank, and Appalachian Engineering Group from Meyersdale, PA, sent the floor plan last week. The HCP&R Board is currently reviewing that plan, and we are awaiting the plumbing and electrical plans. Once we have those, work can begin on the interior of the building.
The 6,600-square-foot conference center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com. o
