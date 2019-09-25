The Pioneers won the Hampshire Bowl last week 38-8 behind another outstanding offensive performance from QB Jensen Fields who scored 3 rushing touchdowns while Tyrique Powell rushed for two 2-point conversions. Noah Lipps caught a touchdown pass and Brennen Brinker caught a pass for the 2-point conversion and scored a rushing touchdown. For the Bobcats, Parker Kinser scored the touchdown.
Next up for the undefeated Pioneers (3-0) is a road trip to Tucker Valley today with kickoff at 6 p.m. The Bobcats look to capture their first win of the season on the road against Moorefield this evening with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.