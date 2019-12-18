SUNRISE SUMMIT — The Trojan wrestling team started the season last week with a home match in front of a raucous crowd at Hampshire High but the Huskies from Northern Garrett were able to sneak away with victory 63-18.
Coach Ed Hardinger shed some light on why the match went in favor of the Huskies.
“We just need to improve and we are not aggressive.”
The highlight of the match was when heavyweight Ben Lambert picked up his opponent and tossed him to the mat, securing a pin just seconds later.
On Saturday, the Trojans competed in the Keyser Kiwanis tournament, an event they finished runner-up in 2018, but this season they fell just short of that mark, unable to come away with wins in close competitions.
Hampshire defeated Petersburg (36-33), lost to Southern (36-27), lost to Buckhannon-Upshur (36-33), defeated Keyser B (48-21), and lost to University (33-32).
“We did better on the mats then I thought, and we got better as the day went, but we need to get better on the feet,” said Coach Hardinger.
“Its all about level change and setting people up. We were riding well, but we were not putting pinning combinations together. We got to work on pinning.
Unfortunately for Coach Hardinger, the ability to teach kids has been limited recently due to school getting canceled on Friday and Monday.
“The weather is killing us, especially when trying to teach technique to the younger kids,” explained Hardinger.
“Survive, be tough, and get through it.”
Individual records so far this season include Miguel Elmer (4-2), Jacob Thompson (6-0), Grant Landis (3-3), Wes Landis (3-3), Raymond Buckler (4-2), Jacob Staub (6-0), Seth Dunham (3-3), and Ben Lambert (1-0).
Although the season has gotten off to a bumpy start, Coach Hardinger isn’t worried about the results at this time of year.
“It’s a long season. I’m more focused on gearing it up towards the end.”o
