Danielle Davis
Academic Achievements: 4.0 Honor Roll all 4 years, Ranked Top 20 in class of 2020
Sports Awards and Recognition: 3 years varsity runner for the HHS Cross Country Team and a top 10 regional finisher all 3 years, and state meet participant. Team captain senior year and selected for the Cumberland Times all area team all 3 years. 4-year player for the HHS Girl’s Basketball Team, 2-year varsity letterman, this includes one year as a state tournament participant and as a Team Captain. 4-year varsity runner for the HHS Track and Field Team, which also includes qualifying for the state meet for 3 years in the 1600, 800, and 400 meters races and other relay races like the 4x200, 4x800 (record holding team), and the 4x400, 3 state meet medals and Most Valuable Runner for the 2017-2018 Season.
Club Involvement: CTE completer in 3 different areas as well as various certifications in Microsoft and programs like Dreamweaver. DECA member for 2 years and President my senior year. Also a 2-year medal winner at the state competition level, silver in Personal Financial Literacy and Gold in Business Management. Achieved the award of excellence at the international competition level. Spanish Club member for 2 years, Spanish National Honor Society member, and President of both clubs during senior year. National Honor Society member and a Peer Helper. A member of Girl Scouts from 4th-12th grade participating in various community projects.
Future Plans: Attend Alderson Broaddus University to run Cross Country, play basketball and run Track and Field while pursuing a degree in Cyber Security.
Angela Fagga
Academic Achievements: 4.3 GPA, while being involved with FFA, National Honor Society, German National Honor Society, while working in the Hampshire Trojan Farms and K925 Grooming CTE programs.
Sports Awards and Recognition: 4-year student athlete at Hampshire High School. Started varsity soccer all 4 years. Co-captain junior year and captain of the team as a senior. Co-captain of a regional soccer travel team. For the Trojans, awards include Defensive Player of the Year and Lady Trojan Outstanding Player of the year. 4-year member of the Hampshire High School track team. Two state track meet appearances in the 2-mile, sophomore and junior years.
Club Involvement: Three years shown at the WV State Fair and Keystone International Livestock show in Pennsylvania with Trojan Farms earning many titles. Attended WV American Auxiliary Rhododendron Girls State and Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA).
Future Plans: To attend Potomac State College and study the Pre-Veterinary Medicine while playing soccer for the Lady Catamounts.
Nicole McManamay
Academic Achievements: 3.75 honor roll freshman year, 4.0+ honor roll sophomore - senior years, inducted into the National Honor Society junior year, foreign language completer, ag businesses completer
Sports Awards and Recognition: Was named All-Area first team, AAA girls All-State soccer 2nd team, finished with 62 goals (24 this year), was sectional champs and regional runner-ups, received most offensive player of the year plaque, all for soccer in her senior year. Was also named All AMAC 1st team, bi-state first team, All-Area first team, led the team in goals, received most goals scored plaque, and went to states to compete and placed 2nd in shuttles, 5th in 100m hurdles, 6th in 300m hurdles in junior year. Was named All-Area second team, honorable mention All-AMAC for soccer, sectional champs for basketball, competed in 4x200 relay at the state meet along with placing 3rd in shuttles during sophomore year. Named All-Area 2nd team and received most offensive player of the year plaque for soccer, received most points scored for track, competed in the 4x100, 300m hurdles, 100m high hurdles, and shuttles at states placing 3rd in shuttles, all during freshman year. Was a 4-year starter for varsity soccer, and lettered all 4 years. Also lettered all 4 years for varsity track, lettered her junior and senior year for basketball, was a captain her junior and senior year for soccer, and a captain for basketball senior year.
Club Involvement: Soccer (4 years), basketball (4 years), track (4 years), National Honor Society, Student Council, kids’ basketball and soccer clinic camps, 2019 Italian exchange program, volunteered at “clean up” day at HHS for graduation, at the Cumberland homeless shelter as part of teen camp with the Augusta Church of Christ, also participated in food drives. Also was showmanship with a feeder calf heifer at the 2019 Hampshire County Fair, and received Reserve Grand Champion with her bacon at the 2020 Ham, Bacon, and Egg sale, while also receiving the Roomsburg Saville Premiere Exhibitor.
Future Plans: To attend WVU and study dental hygiene. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.