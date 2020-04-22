ROMNEY — Ernie Torres has worn many hats throughout his years: firearms instructor, Hampshire High grad, cheerleading coach, father to a 3-year-old daughter, and world record holder.
Now, he’s taking his talents to Facebook as a martial arts instructor holding free training classes.
“I have always enjoyed teaching,” Torres said. “Whether it was communications equipment and security in the military, swimming, shooting, physical training, skydiving, tunnel flight or martial arts, there’s great fulfillment in seeing a person go from ‘huh?’ to ‘ah ha!’ and knowing you made that happen.”
In 2013, northern Virginia resident Torres combined 2 of his passions (skydiving and martial arts) and made the leap of his life: a freefall where the descent included breaking 12 pine boards, making him the new world record holder, dethroning actor Jason Frank David, the Green Power Ranger from the 1990s children’s TV series.
Now, Torres, who is U.S. retired Navy, created a Facebook page on April 16 called KICMA—Kickin’ It Country Martial Arts, which is open to anyone interested in taking all of their time at home these days and channeling it into learning martial arts.
“It’s still in its developmental phases,” Torres explained. “I’m building an outline as much as I can.”
Torres noted that his wife has started teaching fitness online, and he said that he thought, “I could do that.”
As with any good idea, Torres said that the follow-through is extremely important.
“I said, ‘this is an opportunity collectively, so let me just start this.’ If I start it and put it out there, I have to keep it going,” he added. “I can’t just disappear.”
Torres said that he had always wanted to start up a martial arts school, but the commitment on multiple levels is a daunting prospect, especially with the financial investment.
“To start a school, you have to take that jump,” he said. “What I’m hoping is that people will follow through on this. If they follow through on Facebook, I can give virtual certificates and I can come back to do actual testing.”
Torres also emphasized that there is no specific experience level necessary to take part in the KICMA Facebook group. He revealed that of the people who had joined the group so far, he’s seen “quite a range,” with many folks noting that they’re interested in learning self-defense.
“Some of the techniques you learn in the official style are called ‘self-defense,’ with traditional martial arts. These are things that you have to practice for years and years so that they’re instinctive, you can just do it,” he explained. “I make it clear in the self-defense teaching that I do that there’s no push-button solution.”
Torres spent many years growing up in Hampshire County, attending Romney Elementary, Romney Middle and graduating from Hampshire High. He has many family members in the area, and said he thought the county could use another option for activities.
“Among other things, I’ve seen a movie theatre and an arcade close [in Hampshire County]. I’ve even seen others try to open martial arts schools, which moved or faded away,” recalled Torres. “I would often spend time wondering what I could open that would keep the youth entertained and out of trouble. If they’re not involved in some kind of extracurricular activity, what else is there?”
While the training is still in its baby phase, Torres has a bit of an outline for the sessions on the page. He plans to post a full curriculum to be available to folks who want to learn the traditional art of Tang Soo Do, as well as different workouts engaging different elements of fitness.
“The workouts will likely consist of calisthenics, bodyweight exercises and stretching,” listed Torres. “They will allow you to challenge yourself but also adapted to those who might not be as strong as others right away. I want the information I post to be available for self-paced learning.”
The KICMA page is a group that anyone with a Facebook profile can join, and all of the information that will be posted will be free for everyone. o
