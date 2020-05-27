SUNRISE SUMMIT – Danielle Davis is the best type of student-athlete, a dedicated hard worker willing to sacrifice for the team, and an outstanding pupil in the classroom, posting a 4.0 honor roll in all 4 years.
The Hampshire athletic banquet took place on Wednesday, May 20, however, Davis did not find out she was the recipient of the Rannells Award until the virtual broadcast late on Thursday night.
Although Davis was not able to receive the standing ovation she rightfully earned, she was still thrilled to win the 2020 J. Holland and Anita Rannells Award.
“It felt amazing. It was like all my hard work had finally paid off,” Davis rejoiced.
The Rannells Award is given to the senior athlete who best represents the highest standards of Hampshire High School athletics and is chosen by the coaches.
Other finalists included 3-sport star Nicole McManamay and standout athlete Angela Fagga.
“These two ladies are just as deserving of the award as I am,” expressed Davis. “Angela has a heart of gold and Nicole is one of the fiercest competitors that I know. They are both very talented young ladies, both academically and on the field/track.”
One of Danielle’s top performances at Hampshire came at the regional track meet last fall. With top runner Jadyn Judy out with an injury and stalwart Jada Fout suffering from the flu, Davis stepped up as the senior leader on the team and finished the race in 3rd place overall and the top Trojan harrier. Davis earned critical points for the Trojans as they captured their 3rd regional championship in the past 3 years.
“Danielle is very deserving of the award,” said cross country coach Bill Lipps.
“She embodies the qualities of the award. She has and will continue to represent HHS well.”
During her cross country career Davis contributed to 3 regional championships and was a top 10 finisher all 3 years. Her senior year, Davis was honored as team captain and selected to the all area team all 3 years.
Davis was stellar whether running on the track or jogging down the trail but she also showed off her talents on the hardwood playing basketball.
Last year, Davis was a vital role player in Hampshire’s ability to reach states and as a senior on the team this season, she played wherever and whenever asked.
“Danielle is the epitome of a student athlete,” said basketball head coach Julieanne Buckley.
“She is every coach’s dream to have on their team. She is wise beyond her years and has a prominent future ahead of her.”
Danielle has already signed her letter of intent to attend Alderson Broaddus University to pursue a degree in Cyber Security.
If that wasn’t enough of a challenge Davis has decided to continue being a 3-sport athlete with plans to run cross country, play basketball and run track and field in the spring. o
