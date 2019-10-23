SUNRISE SUMMIT — Battling injuries and a tough field, the boys and girls teams just didn’t have their best outing at the Third Battle Invitational, as Hampshire finished outside the top 30. In terms of team scores, the girls wound up 33rd place overall while the boys took 36th.
So how much did injuries impact the performance in Winchester?
“A great deal. We had several girls not run and they are our top runners,” explained Hampshire Coach Bill Lipps.
On the girls’ side, Danielle Davis was the top HHS harrier with a time of (21:28.7) for 150th. Maggie Odom finished 182nd (21:58), Kaitlyn Dice 183rd (21:59), Jada Fout 197th (22:36) and Deidra Haines 208th (22:56).
Although the girls struggled with their overall team performance there was a bright spot highlighted by Jada Fout who has fought through injuries.
“Jada has been struggling with her achilles since spring track, possibly before,” said Coach Lipps.
“She has worked hard to manage the pain and continue running stronger each race. She ran her best time of the year of 22:36 at Third Battle and proven to be a strong leader for this team.”
Individually for the boys, Andrew Dorsey was the top Hampshire finisher coming in 151st (17:44). Coltyn Kile wound up 184th (18:05), William Saville 198th (18:16), Austin Ramsay 209th (18:21), Hunter Rose 234th (18:50), Dennis Davis 253rd (19:16) and Jeff Combs 261st (20:05).
On the JV side, Alexa VanMeter wound up 112th (24:32) and for the boys Gabe Hamm took 334th (23:02).
Banged up heading into regional competition, it will be tough for Hampshire to take the crown on both the girls and boys side, according to Lipps.
“Our girls have the best opportunity. Our boys will need to be really focused to overcome a strong Jefferson team.”
The regional meet is on Thursday Oct. 24 at Hampshire High starting at 2 p.m. o
