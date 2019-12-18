SUNRISE SUMMIT — The future Frostburg Bobcat breastroker Cali Kobasiar swam her way into the Hampshire High record books again but this time it was in the 200-yard freestyle.
Cali finished with a time of 2:23.47, which was good enough for 6th place overall in the event.
“I am not ever surprised to see Cali break records,” said Hampshire swim coach Lisa Lease.
“We planned all week and with lots of convincing she decided to trust me and try something new. She can do more than she thinks she can.”
While Kobasiar’s record setting performance was the highlight from the Dual Meet last Saturday, the Hampshire girls swim squad managed to squeak out a victory over Martinsburg 42-38.
The girls lost 71-20 to Washington and 56-32 to Spring Mills.
“Each week these swimmers come out and give it their all and that impresses me,” said Coach Lease.
“Some were open to try new events and I’m excited to keep seeing them do great things.”
On the girls side of the meet, personal bests include Bria Edgell, who won the girls 50-yard freestyle with a time of (28.53), Taylor Kirk, who swam her best time in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of (32.12), and Katie Dice finished with a (40.67).
In the 100-yard freestyle, Cali Kobasiar took home the gold with a personal best time of (1:03.43) while Jordan Haslacker finished with the bronze (1:07.47).
Other personal bests in the pool for the girls include Alex Kile in the 100-yard backstroke (1:30.94), and Kellsey Savage in the 100-yard breastroke (1:38.23).
On the boys side of the meet, Hampshire lost to Washington 74-11, Spring Mills 57-24, and Martinsburg 24-22.
Personal bests for the boys include Ethan Thorne in the 200-yard freestyle (2:15.44) which landed him in 2nd place.
Austin Voit swam his best time in the 50-yard freestyle (28.62) and in the 100-yard freestyle (1:05.42) while his brother Anthony finished with a time of (1:06.67) for his fastest time ever.
Also Freshman Ryan Quick improved his time in the 100-yard freestyle (1:22.54).
Hampshire is off this weekend and won’t be back in the pool competing until the following Friday. o
