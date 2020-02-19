South Harrison defeats Paw Paw 70-32
Coby Ridgeway led the Pirates with 16 points while Johnny Rodriguez scored 7 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. Austin Peck scored 20 points to lead South Harrison.
Pirates down Montcalm 46-42
The Paw Paw Pirates boys basketball team defeated Montcalm on Saturday 46-42. Dylan Moreland scored 16 points, Coby Ridgeway had 13, and Logan King finished with 10. Dalton Kasekamp pulled down 12 rebounds while Johnny Rodriguez finished with 15 boards. Keith Kosinar led Montcalm with 25 points.
Blomquist sets school record
Izzy Blomquist scored 19 points on Friday night to put her over 300 for the season. Izzy now has scored 301 points so far this season, which according to available data, is a school record. Izzy made 37 of 83 3-pointers this season for a percentage of 44.6%
Capon Bridge 8th grade girls basketball
CB 53 - Paw Paw 8
Izzy Blomquist 21 pts, 7 assists, 6 steals
Hailee Jenkins 4 pts 3 assists
Mulledy Jane Cook 12 pts, 7 rebounds
Dakota Strawderman 4 pts,
Alexis Ross 3 rebounds, 2 steals
Kora McBride 6 pts, 5 rebounds
Addy Brill 6 pts
Record 13-1
CB 66 - East Hardy 17
Izzy Blomquist 25 pts, 7 assists
Jaden Kerns 2 pts
Hailee Jenkins 4 pts
Dani Knight 2 pts
Dakota Strawderman 14 pts
Mulledy Jane Cook 17 pts, 10 rebounds
Kora McBride 2 pts
Record 14-1
CB 44 - Davis-Thomas 24
Izzy Blomquist 19 pts
Hailee Jenkins 7 pts, 4 rebounds
Dani Knight 1 pt, 6 steals
Dakota Strawderman 3 pts, 7 rebounds
Mulledy Jane Cook 9 pts, 10 rebounds, 5 steals
Kora McBride 5 pts
Record 15-1
Capon Bridge 7th grade girls basketball
CB 34 - East Hardy 10
Addy Brill 10
Jaleigh Dixon 2
Kora McBride 11
Aubrey Fultz 6
Della Knight 5
Record 9-4
CB 42 Davis-Thomas 17
Jaleigh Dixon 10 pts
Kora McBride 11 pts
Bailey Saville 4 pts
Ava Call 5 pts
Aubrey Fultz 4 pts
Della Knight 8 pts
Record 10-4
Paw Paw knocks down Johnstown 81-76
Dylan Moreland torched the nets with 33 points to lead the Pirates. Also for Paw Paw, Coby Ridgeway tossed in 13 points, and Johnny Rodriguez had a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards. Logan King finished with 10 points. Daryl Baker had 21 points for Johnstown and Reilly McKay finished with 23 points.
Paint night fundraiser for HHS softball
The Hampshire softball team invites you to a paint night fundraiser on March 6th in the cafeteria at Hampshire High starting at 6 p.m. Ticket proceeds go to Hampshire Girls Softball Team to help with team equipment. Tickets available at www.Yaymaker.com $45 per painter. Concessions stand, a raffle for 2 free Paint Night tickets and more.
Harman takes down Paw Paw 60-33
Dyan Moreland scored 10 points for Paw Paw to lead the team. Logan King scored 9 points for the Pirates. Clayson Knotts was the top scorer for Harman with 13 points.
Paw Paw girls lose to East Hardy
Paw Paw 16
East Hardy 54
For Paw Paw:
Trista Abrell 0-0-0-0-0, 4 rebounds
Halle Galliher 1-0-2-1-3, 10 rebounds
Hana Hendrickson 0-2-0-0-6, 7 rebounds
Maristy Crosco 0-2-2-1-5, 2 rebounds
For East Hardy:
T. Strawderman, 21 points
HCYSL Registration is Open
Registration for Spring 2020 Soccer is now open. Deadline for registration is Feb. 16. Visit HCYSL.com to register. $10 for returning Fall 2019 players and $60 for new registrations. $25 for new uniforms.
Frankfort Youth Softball (Hampshire County Youth Softball)
Frankfort Youth Softball is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to promoting girls youth softball in the local area including Hampshire County. Frankfort Youth Softball supports approximately 100 girls, organized in teams of U6, U8, U10, U12, 14U & U17 age divisions. We strive to provide a safe, positive, youth softball experience for each player, parent and coach. We are dedicated to the advancement and long-term player development of physical, emotional, and social skills. Search Hampshire County Youth Girls Softball on Facebook to access the link for registration. In the teammate request write in Hampshire County. If you have questions contact GT Parsons, 304-671-8558.
