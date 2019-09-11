Mini T’s struggle against Keyser
The Hampshire Mini-T’s were in action last Saturday at Cooper Field but struggled against the visiting Keyser Mini Tornado. The Keyser ‘A’ team won 42-6 as Ayden Bloomquist scored the only touchdown for the Mini-T’s. The Keyser ‘B’ team won 14-0 while the Keyser ‘C’ team posted 47 points in a shutout. The Mini-T’s flag team was able to defeat Keyser 30-12. Next game for the Mini-T’s is Saturday vs. the Frankfort Colts in Romney.
Bengals battle with Eagles
The Capon Bridge Bengals ‘B’ team lost a physical game to the Winchester Eagles 18-0. The Bengals ‘C’ team was able to pull out a 32-20 victory over the Winchester Eagles led by Rennick Billmeyer who scored 4 touchdowns for the Bengals. The Capon Bridge ‘D’ team lost 28-0 to the Fauquier Eagles.
Capon Bridge MS Cross Country Results – 8/27 at CBMS
Boys
- Capon Bridge
- Romney
- Warm Springs
- Paw Paw
Individual finishers: Brady Stump (2nd), Colin Hall (4), Ethan VanMeter (5), Mason Stiefel (6), Caleb Vandevander (7), Travis Smith (8), Cannon Mowery (9), Caden Davis (12), Trenton Hawse (15)
Girls
- Capon Bridge
- Warm Springs
- Romney
Individual finishers: Mulledy Jane Cook (1), Claudia Lucas (2), Della Knight (3), Peyton Asbury (5), Ambrielle Odom (6), Bailey Nichols (8), McKenna Cook (10), Piper Dawson (13), Abby Handy (14), Kierra Westfall (16), Paige Voit (19), Hope Heavener (20)
Romney MS Cross Country Results – 9/4 at Sam Michael Park
Boys
- Capon Bridge
- Romney
- Wild Wood
Individual finishers: Garrett McDermeit (3), Brady Stump (6), Caleb Vandevander (9), Carter Pyles (11), Caden Davis (15)
Girls
- Capon Bridge
- Warm Springs
- Wild Wood
- Romney
Individual finishers: McKenna Cook (14), Kierra Westfall (17), Piper Dawson (18), Paige Voit (21), Hope Heavener (28)
Operation Heroes Support 1st Annual Golf Tournament
Oct. 26th, 2019 at Four Sisters Golf Course in Rawlings MD. Check in 9 a.m. 4 Man Team Registration $200.00, deadline Oct. 19. Price includes, golf, cart, green fees, donuts prior to tee time, lunch and awards. Register by calling Alex Hicks (361) 563-3382, Charles Harris (304) 703- 6383 or by emailing alexanderhicks1369@gmail.com
S. Charleston to host WV HS softball state tournament
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) is pleased to announce that the city of South Charleston will be the host for the WV High School Softball State Tournament for 2020-2024. The event has long been held at Jackson Park in Vienna, but will now be held at Little Creek Park Complex. The 2020 tournament will be held May 27-28. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.