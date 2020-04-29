The 3:30 alarm buzzed in my ear, and I jumped to my feet with haste. It was the first Saturday of the 2020 spring gobbler season; I had been having a less than stellar week. High winds, equipment malfunctions, and other hunters all played a part in my lack of success at that point, but that is simply part of hunting. If it were easy, it would not be nearly as fun.
After a quick gear check, I hopped in my truck and headed to meet my hunting partner, Brandon Martin, in Augusta, where we would ride together to a place that we have had quite a bit of success in the past. This particular area takes quite a bit of time to access, as it is a difficult climb to get to the top of the mountain. When hunting this spot, we typically try to give ourselves at least an hour to hike, and this morning was no different.
We started our ascent of the mountain around 4:30, and actually made pretty quick work of our walk, arriving to our listening perch about 15 minutes ahead of schedule. It was quite humid, but at least the wind was light, which would make easy work of listening for gobblers on roost.
Much to our surprise, around 5:40, a gobble broke the morning silence, arousing us from our post hike stupor. Neither of us had heard a bird gobble before 6:10 all week, so we were pretty shocked to hear this gobbler waking up already.
After a bit of discussion, we decided to make a beeline for the bird, in hopes that we could close the distance on him while it was still fairly dark out, and within 20 minutes, we were set up inside 80 yards of the gobbler’s roost tree.
For the next few minutes we were serenaded by the tom, and as it began to crack daylight, Brandon pulled his trumpet call out, and made a few tree calls in order to turn the tom on the limb, in hopes that he would fly down in our direction. It worked like a charm as the bird rang our ears every time he gobbled from his limb.
Next came the fly down, as Brandon pulled a wing from an old turkey out of his vest pocket. He beat the wing off of his hand to sound like a hen flying down from her roost, which made the gobbler go wild. Shortly after, Brandon made a few more short yelps on his trumpet, then we readied our guns.
There was a pause in the gobbling, which is a telltale sign of a tom making his move. It was not long before I noticed movement 60 yards down the ridge, as the gobbler crested, and made his way toward us. Being slightly above Brandon in elevation, I could see much better than him, and when the tom stepped onto a small noel roughly 40 yards away, I decided to take a crack at him. At the sound of the muzzle blast, the bird melted to the ground. Elated as could be, Brandon and I jumped to our feet and ran to where the bird laid.
As we sat and admired the turkey that we had just taken, we heard a few other toms gobbling. Some in the distance, and others not too far away. We snapped a few pictures, and made our way back to the high point that we had climbed to before daylight.
Once we got there, some fog had rolled in, making the turkeys go quiet. We sat in the blanket of moisture, and decided that we were going to “slow play” the area, as we knew that the birds were there, and were waiting for the fog to lift before giving away their location.
After roughly an hour of waiting, the fog began to lift, and we proceeded with the task at hand. Slowly moving up the ridge, we made calls into pockets of ground where we knew turkeys typically spent time, hoping to strike one up.
We did not make it far before a gobble cracked off within striking distance, just out the ridge from us. We figured the bird was inside of a 150 yards, and with the way the terrain laid, we thought we could gain another 50 on him before calling.
Creeping into position, we found suitable locations to setup, and we both yelped a few times in order to sound like multiple hens. Immediately the birds fired off, and were without a doubt going to fall right into our laps.
Within minutes, 2 toms came into view and proceeded to put on a show for Brandon, as my view was blocked by 2 large boulders. I could hear the birds moving closer by the minute, and knew that my partner was going to squeeze the trigger at any second.
Suddenly, 1 of the toms let out an ear bursting gobble, which was soon followed by the report of Brandon’s shotgun. The other tom stood there for a few seconds, trying to figure out what had just happened, then worked off down the mountain. I am still not sure if we were more excited, or shocked, as we had just completed a delayed double. All week long we had struggled to dispatch a tom, but were rewarded with 2 textbook mountain hunts that seemed rather easy.
As we sat on that mountain, and toasted our birds, I could not help but think back to all of the times that I had been just a little bit late to the party. In my 25 years, I have been told countless times, “you should have been here yesterday.” Well, this time, we were there “yesterday.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.