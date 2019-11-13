SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. —A Reedsville man caught a state record 27.87-inch, 4-pound chain pickerel on Oct. 13 at Upper Deckers Lake in Preston County, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
Angler Matt Born used an in-line spinner to catch the chain pickerel, which is a state record in length only. The previous record was a 27.75-inch fish caught by Steven Demma at Tuckahoe Lake in 2001.
Anglers who believe they may have caught a state record fish should check the current records in the fishing regulations at wvdnr.gov. Procedures for reporting a record catch also are included in the regulations.
