SHEPHERDSTOWN — The Hampshire girls swim team picked up their first victory of the season in a dual meet by defeating Hedgesville 33 – 23 on Saturday at Shepherd University.
“This year it feels different,” said Hampshire Head Coach Lisa Lease when referring to her team.
“The kids are taking ownership of the team. The motto this season is, our body achieves what our mind believes.”
Two girl swimmers that achieved excellence once again were Cali Kobasiar and Bria Edgell as they broke their own Hampshire High records in breaststroke and in backstroke respectively.
Senior Cali Kobasiar lowered her school record in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of (1:20.76) to finish in 1st place.
Junior Bria Edgell swam the 100-yard backstroke in the time of (1:16.26) to rewrite the Trojan record books and finished 3rd place in the race.
“Bria still needs to improve on her flipturns and once she does that time will drop even more,” commented Coach Lease.
“The constant repetition of swimming backstroke has helped her lower her times. Her form continues to improve.”
Allyson Alderman also swam the 100-yard backstroke and set her best time in the pool with a time of 1:45.08.
The team of Cali Kobasiar, Zoe Grim, Jordan Haslacker, and Bria Edgell set their low time of the year in the 200-yard freestyle relay coming in 2nd place (1:57.10).
In the 50-yard freestyle Cali Kobasiar captured the silver (28.47) and Bria Edgell scooped up the bronze (29.26). Also swimming in the 50-yard free and setting new personal best times were Jordan Haslacker (30.29), Taylor Kirk (33.82), Alex Kile (34.03), Autumn Alderman (37.32), and Katie Dice (42.15).
In the 200-yard freestyle Maggie Odom finished 5th (2:51.54) and Taylor Kirk took 6th (2:51.63) both setting new personal bests.
Jordan Haslacker touched the wall in 2nd place (1:08.49) setting a personal best in the 100-yard freestyle while Zoe Grim finished 4th (1:11.92). Maggie Odom, Alex Kile, and Katie Dice also swam their best times in the 100-yard free as well with times of (1:17.82), (1:18.73), and (1:45.49) respectively.
In the boys 50-yard freestyle Ethan Thorne just finished off the podium with a 4th place finish posting his personal best time (26.40) while Austin Voit took 7th place (29.12).
Also posting personal bests were freshman Trent Lupton (29.25), Anthony Voit (29.94), Coltyn Kile (29.96), and Ty Keiter (34.56).
Ethan Thorne swam like a shark in the 100-yard freestyle recording his best time ever in the pool and taking 3rd place (58.34).
“I think doing more sprints in practice has helped lower my times,” explained Thorne.
“My goal for the next meet is to continue dropping times.”
The combination of Austin Eglinger, Anthony Voit, Austin Voit, and Ethan Thorne posted a season best in the 200-yard freestyle relay to finish 3rd (1:54.60). The same group of guys posted a 2nd place (4:19.83) finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
“Some of the first time swimmers are stepping up and knocking on the door,” said Lease when asked about the improvement this season.
“For example Trent Lupton is pushing to lower his times, and for a freshman that’s really impressive.”
Even though school is out for the week, the Trojans dive back into the water on Saturday in Shepherdstown.
“The toughest challenge on Thanksgiving week is not getting in sufficient practice time and of course too many mashed potatoes and gravy,” Coach Lease said with a laugh.
“Honestly this Saturday will be tough because of the late start, which will challenge our kids.” o
