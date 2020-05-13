I hopped in my truck around 3:45 on the morning of May 6th, as I was headed about an hour north to hunt a farm in south central Pennsylvania. Even though it was calling for high winds later in the morning, I was pretty confident that I could get in tight to a bird around daylight, and make a play on him before the winds picked up. As I made my drive, I decided that I would climb to the top of a large knob where I could hear multiple perennial roosting areas. Arriving at the property just after 5, I threw my vest on, put my gun on my shoulder, and then swiftly proceeded up the hill in order to beat the approaching daylight.
As I neared the top of the knob, I checked my watch out of curiosity to see how much time it took me to ascend the hill. As I checked the time, a tom cracked off 100-yards below me in the pitch dark. I froze in my tracks and figured out my next move.
I decided to back track about 50-yards, and put myself close to the edge of a field that the bird was roosted roughly 50-yards from. Doing this would put me within roughly 75-yards of the roosted turkey. As I slowly made my way to the field edge, I decided to sit on a large white oak 15-yards from the edge, as I could tell that it would provide lots of cover, plus it would make the tom come in close, in order to see where the hen calls were coming from. Since I don’t use decoys, I have to be a little creative in open areas to keep gobblers from hanging up out of gun range.
When I sat down, it was still pretty much pitch black out, giving me confidence that I had not spooked the bird when I made my move. Quietly, I pulled a couple of shells out of my vest, loaded my gun, then pulled a glass call out in order to make a few quiet tree calls with when it got closer to fly down time.
After a few minutes, the tom gobbled again, assuring me he was not spooked. Over the next 20 minutes I listened to the bird’s thundering gobbles. Eventually, another tom began gobbling about 200-yards behind me. This gave me a bit of confidence, as it gave me another option in case the original bird did not work out.
When it began to get light, I made a few clucks and quiet yelps on my glass call, in hopes of getting the tom to turn my direction on the limb. I didn’t get the fiery response that I had hoped for, but the next time he gobbled, I could tell he was facing my direction. With the woods waking up around me, the song birds began to sing around me, creating an absolute picture perfect spring morning. I was careful not to get too drawn in to the romantics of nature, as I still had business at hand.
At 5:50, I heard the unmistakable sound of a turkey flying down, causing me to put my glass call down, and shoulder my gun. I was sure that the tom was close, but decided to yelp a few times on my mouth call, just to coax him a little more. Upon letting out the last note on the series of yelps, the tom fired right back at me, and I knew his minutes were numbered. Like out of a dream, the bird appeared in the field, 50-yards away walking right to me.
Once he crossed that magical 40-yard mark, I yelped a few times in order to get him to stick his head up, then I squeezed the trigger. In disbelief, I slowly stood up walked out to where the bird had just taken his last flop, and listened to the sounds of spring for the last time this year with gun in hand. There is nothing sweeter than punching the final tag, but nothing more bitter than doing it early in the season. This spring was full of ups and downs, but the memories and lessons learned will be forever ingrained in my mind. I am already counting down the days until next spring. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.