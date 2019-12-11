One of the beautiful things in sports is the scoreboard. The scoreboard gives you the most vital information you need: who’s winning and who’s losing. On Monday night there was no scoreboard visible, but the future of Trojan athletics had back-to-back wins. No scoreboard needed.
Turf Project
You could feel the tension in the room. Folks were on the edge of their seats. The score was tied 2-2 with 1 board member to go. The home fans were getting anxious as whispers around the cafeteria surrounded the possibility of blowing this huge project. All that time, effort, money, speeches, glad-handing and fundraising was all for naught if this vote didn’t go swish.
Over the past year, I had butterflies in my stomach when watching the girls basketball team nip Spring Mills to win regionals, Dustin Swisher win his final match at states, John Hicks toss his winning throw at Laidley Field, the girls soccer team winning sectionals, the volleyball team beating Hedgesville and the cross country kids win regionals on Paul Clovis Trail.
This was that same feeling. Butterflies were floating around because this was a major moment.
Folks were tapping their feet nervously, or wringing hands through hair as the final board member began to speak. After the first sentence, the project seemed doomed. But just as hope was escaping the Hampshire High cafeteria, words of poetry poured out of the mouth of Bonnie Wilcox who voiced her support of the project, and a huge clap combined with a couple of hurrahs were shouted simultaneously as Trojan athletics banked a big victory by the narrowest of margins. Whew. That was a close one.
Hugs, handshakes and congratulations surged across the room as Hampshire athletic stakeholders celebrated the opportunity to see a community dream come true. It was clear who came out a winner, and once again, no scoreboard needed.
Basketball Classification
Immediately following the BOE meeting, I went and celebrated the successful passing of the turf field project by throwing a frozen pizza in the oven and cracking an ice cold glass of tap water, when another huge proposal that impacted Hampshire athletics came across my iPhone. The reclassification of basketball into 4-classes.
Butterflies reappeared in my belly as my finger pressed the pdf to open the document. I quickly scrolled through Class AAAA and no sign of Hampshire. Boom-shocka-locka! Finally, a decision by the WVSSAC where the Trojans benefit.
The classification breakdown was based on measures, which included: 70% of the Total Score based off enrollment data, 20% from location factors and 10% from Economic Score.
The numbers were then normalized and combined to give a Total Score and the Total Scores were ranked greatest to least.
The top 29 schools were slotted into Class AAAA and the next 29 schools into Class AAA. After all the calculations, Hampshire’s Total Score was 34th overall.
The sections and regions are still yet to be determined, but it is safe to assume that Hampshire will be paired up with Keyser, Berkeley Springs, Philip Barbour and Grafton in some way shape or form. It’s great to see local rivalries renewed.
Too bad Frankfort couldn’t have joined us at AAA to make this area ultra-competitive, but overall the Trojans benefitted greatly from the addition of a fourth class.
No scoreboard needed. o
