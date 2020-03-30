SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.VA. — There are 13 species of turtle in West Virginia, but the most beloved is none other than the eastern box turtle.
Eastern box turtles are on the move now that spring has arrived and are a familiar sight in backyards and along hiking trails. These reptiles get their name from their hinged shell, which consists of a dome-like carapace and hinged underbelly that lets the turtle close its shell any time it feels threatened.
“It’s a really unique defense mechanism, and it makes it really hard for predators to actually get to them,” said Lauren Cole a naturalist at Chief Logan State Park.
While their shells protect them from the usual forest predator, traffic-related injuries and death is a concern for box turtles. So, if you see one trying to cross the road follow these simple rules:
- Safely stop your car on the side of the road
- Find out which direction the turtle is traveling
- Gently move them off the road, in that direction
Box turtles have very long lifespans and can live for more than 100 years, though most usually don’t live longer than 30 or 40 years.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Gov. Jim Justice closes state park campgrounds, sets parameters for out-of-state visitors from high risk areas
- Hardy County confirms 1st COVID-19 case
- Hampshire County parks are closed
- Watch out for eastern box turtles
- Closings, cancellations and postponements
- Mountaineer Food Bank here Monday
- Gov. Jim Justice announces a month of free fishing for WV
- Celebrate spring
Most Popular
Articles
- Quarantine is in the Bible
- Morgantown nursing home confirms 20 more cases of COVID-19
- COVID-19 testing site at Keyser's WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital
- Mountaineer Food Bank here Monday
- Morgantown nursing home has 2 staff members and 4 patients test positive for COVID-19
- COVID-19 found in Shenandoah Valley, Va. and Garrett County, Md.
- Hardy County confirms 1st COVID-19 case
- Gov. Jim Justice announces a month of free fishing for WV
- 1st cases, 1st deliveries, more closings
- Gov. Jim Justice extends statewide school closings until April 20
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 6
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News & Review Update
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.