It seems every time you turn the TV on now and watch the news it’s all doom and gloom. Of course they have to make it over dramatic and every storm is going to be the big one. I try to ignore all the negativity and the only thing I really pay attention to anymore is the weather forecast which is either right or wrong.
When cabin fever starts to sit in I think it’s very important to get out and enjoy some fresh air and the great outdoors to take some of the stress away. When I get out to hunt or fish these stresses are the last thing on my mind. I’m just concentrating on that flushing grouse, or jumped rabbit, or eyeballing that undercut rock that sure looks like a nice spot for a big brown trout to be lurking.
Life is crazy and ever changing just like the seasons. Add the winter blues, with health or family problems, job losses, financial issues, etc. and it can really take a toll on a person. The best remedy can even be a simple walk in the woods, a trip to a local pond this summer, just anything to be outside and take your mind off the everyday stresses of life.
We’re fortunate here in West Virginia as there’s always a pond, creek, or river close by that can provide a cheap and relaxing way to spend a few hours. There’s plenty of woods right in our back yards that we can hike and hunt. Our deciduous forests with the variety of plant and tree species are unique and beautiful in the fall.
Add the wide variety of insects and abundant wildlife and there’s always something to learn and admire every time you venture out. I guess it could just be the biologist in me speaking but I’m always fascinated year in and year out about all the living things that also call these Appalachian Mountains home.
And sometimes it isn’t all hunting or fishing related thoughts that run through my mind while I’m enjoying the outdoors. Often times my mind drifts and I wonder what life was like in the early days. West Virginia is full of history and I frequently come across old structures and other evidence that helps me take that step back in time.
Our mountains are old and boy if they could only talk I would love to hear their stories. I never get tired of watching the sunset or sunrise over these hills and hollows, or taking a hike into the deep woods breathing the fresh mountain air, or sitting beside a crystal clear stream listening to it cascade along it’s course.
I know I could never live in a big city and not be able to enjoy the outdoors on a daily basis. There is no better way to escape the hustle and bustle of life than hunting, fishing, biking, hiking, camping, the list goes on. I might be biased but we really do have it made here.
Spring will be here soon and there will be plenty of opportunities to take in some much needed outdoor therapy. I suggest planning some trips now and you don’t have to look very far as there’s numerous state parks and forests all around the state.
If you’ve been suffering from cabin fever hold on as there’s sun and warmth just around the corner in the months to come. Try not to get down in the dumps if you’re troubled in these hard times and make it a point to get outdoors and do something whatever it may be. And don’t watch the news as it only adds to the depression.
Outdoor therapy is an excellent cure and I think it’s something that’s cheap, relaxing, and everyone that participates will benefit greatly from. Get out and enjoy the West Virginia outdoors as soon as you can. You won’t regret it I promise! o
