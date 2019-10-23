SUNRISE SUMMIT — Last week started strong for the Trojans as they traveled to Morgan County and handed Berkeley Springs a 7-2 loss. Although Hampshire won by 5 goals, Head Coach Shawn Healy felt the team should have wound up with double digits.
“We had so many opportunities to score that night and were unable to connect the final pass on multiple opportunities,” said Healy.
“The first half we scored just 2 goals as we tried to find the right combinations.”
After rain postponed the game with Jefferson on Wednesday, the two teams played on Thursday and the Cougars came away with a 6-1 win.
Although the score favored Jefferson, Coach Healy thought his team played strong.
Friday night under the lights of Rannells Field, the Trojans wrapped up their season playing their best game to date in a 2-0 loss to Washington.
“My guys were hyped,” said Healy after the game.
“We played our best game of the year on the back of stellar defensive play by our back 5, as they combined for 38 tackles and 9 steals. We cut off the passing lanes and filled the gaps on the pitch. We had them frustrated. We had them playing out of character.”
While Coach Healy heaped praise on his defense he also thought his offense did a splendid job against the Patriots.
“At the same time our attacking mids and striker were able to connect multiple passes and push the ball up the field. We were able to put them back on their heals a few times which is new for us against this team.”
Another area that continues to improve for Hampshire is the play of the freshman netminder. “We had strong play from our freshmen workhorse Mason Hott patrolling the box.”
When the two teams played in Charlestown in early September, the Trojans allowed the Patriots to punish the box scoring 9 goals on 24 shots on frame. On Friday night the story was much different as Hampshire held Washington to 2 goals on just 9 shots on frame.”
If the Trojans are going to have success in the sectional playoffs a couple of key defenders will be the reason why.
“Our defense will be the key to success which is anchored by Austin and Anthony Voit in the center back positions. Second we will need a strong game from first year sophomore stud Gentry Shockey at holding mid. Outside full backs will rotate and we have strong depth in those spots,” explained Coach Healy.
If Hampshire shows up with confidence and ready to play their best game ever, then a sectional title is not out of grasp.
“We need to trust each other and create a positive atmosphere on the pitch,” said Coach Healy.
The playoffs started last night as #3 Hampshire (6-13-1) played against #2 Jefferson at Washington High. If the Trojans beat Jefferson, they will play against Washington on Thursday Oct. 24. at 7 p.m. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.