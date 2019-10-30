Bobcat harriers go undefeated
The Capon Bridge girls cross country team finished the season with an undefeated record going 36-0.
Oct. 17 at CBMS Mac SC Championship
Boys TEAM RESULTS: 1. Romney, 65, 2. Harpers Ferry, 66, 3. Capon Bridge, 67, 4.
Shepherdstown, 69, 5. Wildwood, 96, 6. Charles Town, 143, 7. Warm Springs, 185, 8. Paw Paw,
Boys INDIVIDUAL RESULTS: 4. Collin Hall, 9. Ethan Vanmeter, 15. Aiden Loy, 20. Mason
Steifel, 24. Travis Smith, 33. Cannon Mowery, 56. Trenton Hawse.
Girls TEAM RESULTS: 1. Capon Bridge, 34, 2. Shepherdstown, 45, 3. Harpers Ferry, 71, 4.
Warm Springs, 99, 5. Wildwood, 149, 6. Romney, 149, 7. Charles Town, 162.
Girls INDIVIDUAL RESULTS: 2. Cheyanne Hawse, 3. Della Knight, 7. Maliyah Steinmetz, 8.
Peyton Asbury, 14. Elowyn Boward, 25. Lynnea Clark, 43. Kaydence Haines.
Romney Football defeats Bobcats 30-14
The final football game of the season saw Romney knock off Capon Bridge 30-14. Jensen Fields scored 3 rushing touchdowns and Thomas Racey caught 2 touchdowns thrown by Fields to lead the Pioneers to victory. For Capon Bridge, Zander Robinson scored on a 5-yard run, J.J. Charlton took it to the house on 65-yard kick off return, and Justice Steinmetz added a 2-point conversion. The Pioneers finish the season with a 4-3 overall record.
Capon Bridge Volleyball Results
Capon Bridge vs Moorefield
B team
Set 1 20-25 Moorefield
Set 2 23-25 Moorefield
A team
Set 1 21-25 Moorefield
Set 2 18-25 Moorefield
