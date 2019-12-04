SUNRISE SUMMIT — With leftovers from Thanksgiving still in the refrigerator, the boys basketball team tipped off on Saturday against James Wood with the Judges capturing victory 66-53 in exhibition play.
Hampshire started off with a bang, knocking down some quick 3’s to grab a lead 14-12 after 1 quarter of play.
“We started off strong shooting the basketball,” said Hampshire Head Coach Danny Alkire. “But in the 2nd quarter we got killed turning the ball over.”
As Coach Alkire alluded to, the 2nd quarter was a struggle for the Trojans as they coughed up 21 points while netting only 10 to give James Wood the advantage 33-24 at intermission.
In the 3rd quarter Hampshire was colder than Frosty throwing snowballs as they scored a total of 2 points, allowing James Wood to pull away 49-26 with only 1 stanza remaining in the game.
The Trojans were able to bounce back and outscore the Judges 22-17 in the 4th, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the 23-point deficit.
“Initially, right after the game, I thought we needed to improve our overall attitude,” explained Alkire. “Some of the guys seemed like they weren’t into it, but after watching film it was more fine detail things, like fundamentals and positioning.”
Drew Keckley and Mikhi Anderson led the team in scoring as they finished the game with 8 points each, while Trevor Sardo and Seth Eaton both had 6 points. Matt Kerns and Carter Smith scored 5 points while Caleb Cannon and Christian Hicks tossed in 4.
“Individually, we had some guys step up defensively and I liked that. This year we have more depth at the guard position and we are focused on transition offense and fundamentals and positioning on defense,” said Alkire.
With a full week of practice ahead, Coach Alkire looks to improve in several areas including team attitude, fundamentals and finding each player’s identity and their role on the team.
‘Know your role and have no ego’ is the motto for the basketball team this season.
Next up for Hampshire is an exhibition match at East Hardy on Thursday, Dec. 5 at East Hardy. Varsity is scheduled to tipoff at 6:30 p.m.
Coach Alkire mentioned what he would like to see from his squad against the Cougars.
“Overall improvement on our attitude and our mental focus. Work on creating the easy basket.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.