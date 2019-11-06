ONA — After winning the regional championships, many experts predicted that the Trojan girls wouldn’t finish in the top 10 and the boys wouldn’t crack the top 8, however as the saying goes, that's why they run the race.
The Trojan boys finished in 6th place overall with a total of 175 points, just ahead of rival Jefferson who came in 7th place with 179 points. As a team this is the highest finish for the Trojan striders since 2010, when they finished in 6th place.
The girls tallied a total of 195 points, which was good enough for 8th, topping every team from the Eastern Panhandle.
“We had some good runs, but I think we could have performed even better, but you can’t be upset with the boys coming in 6th and the girls finishing in 8th,” said Hampshire Head Coach Bill Lipps.
“The toughest part of the course for our team was the start.”
Individually, Chris Lucas was fast at the start, fast in the middle, and fast at the end as he achieved his goal of becoming an all-state runner. Chris finished 5th overall with a time of (16:24) to become the first Trojan boy to earn all-state honors since Shane Ruggles finished 5th in 2000 on the Davis & Elkins course.
“Chris Lucas making all-state is fantastic,” said Lipps.
Individually for the Trojans, Andrew Dorsey finished 39th (17:42), Coltyn Kile 41st (17:46), Will Saville 43rd (17:48), Austin Ramsay 69th (18:36), Hunter Rose 76th (18:49) and Dennis Davis (19:36).
“Coltyn Kile ran a great race and really stepped up after regionals,” stated Lipps when examining the final results for the boys.
Individually for the girls, Danielle Davis was the top Trojan harrier finishing 30th overall (21:00), Alex Kile 34th (21:05), Maggie Odom 49th (21:52), Katie Dice 54th (22:02), Jada Fout 61st (22:24), Deidra Haines 65th (22:34) and Emalee Bradley 81st (24:18).
“Jada Fout had a great race. She ran a minute faster this year at states and her times from day 1 have dropped constantly over the year,” Lipps stated.
When analyzing the differences between Hampshire’s home course, the Paul Clovis Trail and the course in Ona, the biggest difference is the hills. At Hampshire High, runners are up and down the majority of the race, but at Cabell Midland there is much more flat land and plateaus.
The state meet is held at Ona every year, which creates a unique set of challenges for Hampshire. However, Lipps is okay with the host site.
“We don’t like driving down every year, but it is spectator friendly. We would like to have it more centrally located, but they do a great job with the closing ceremonies.”
During the winter season Lipps allows his kids to enjoy some freedom because they participate in other Hampshire sports like swimming, basketball and wrestling.
Coach Lipps was very appreciative of the support his teams have received throughout the season. “The local support of the community has been outstanding. These kids don’t get to do what they want to do if the community doesn’t support them.”
Coming in 1st place for the girls was Morgantown (39 pts.), 2nd University (64 pts.), and Preston 3rd (85 pts.).
For the boys, University took home the state championship (66 pts.) while Morgantown finished 2nd (85 pts.), and Preston 3rd (94 pts.). Helping University win the state title was Josh Edwards who finished in 1st place overall (15:50). Josh Edwards has ties to Hampshire County as his father Bryan hails from Augusta and graduated from Hampshire High.
o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.