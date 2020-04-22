Defense wins championships and the 1941 Pioneers were a hard-hitting bunch with a frugal defense that yielded only 2.1 points per game.
For the 2nd straight year, Romney won the Potomac Valley Football Conference Championship under the tutelage of Coach Bob Kyle in his final season at the helm. RHS went 8-0-1 in 1941, allowing just 19 points in 9 games.
Arguably, this team featured the best defense to ever hit the gridiron in Hampshire County as they recorded 6 shutouts in 9 games. These stats alone put the ’41 Pioneers in the upper echelon of all-time great teams and, grabbing the #7 overall ranking, might not do this team justice. Shockingly, this is another team that has been overlooked by the Hampshire County Hall of Fame as they are still awaiting their rightful place among the county’s best teams.
First off, at this time the importance of high school football took a backseat to world affairs, as Nazi Germany spread like a virus in Europe, gobbling up front-page headlines. Simply stated, it’s not easy to find detailed stats or game summaries, especially with libraries closed due to COVID-19.
The amount of information I was able to retrieve was good enough to solidify my argument for the 1941 squad to be considered amongst the best of the best.
In the previous season, the 1940 RHS squad finished the year with a 6-1 record, allowing a total of 20 points on the season for an average of 2.8 points per game. In fact, the Pioneers had such a stingy squad in ’40 that they held 6 of their 7 opponents scoreless, including wins over Berkeley Springs 18-0, Franklin 45-0, Moorefield 7-0, Petersburg 31-0, Keyser 14-0 and Ridgeley 6-0. The lone loss came against powerhouse Charles Town 20-0.
The 1940 team won the PVC Championship and rolled over 5 conference opponents by not allowing a single team to score on their vaunted defense.
While defense defined the culture of Coach Kyle’s teams, his offense in 1940 was good, but not great. The team totaled 121 points on the season, averaging 17.2 per game.
The 1-loss 1940 RHS gridders were great, but the 1941 team was even better.
In 1941, the Pioneers dominated the PVC once again, going undefeated in conference play. Much of the success Romney enjoyed in ’41 can be attributed to their stellar defense, allowing 2.1 points per game for a total of 19 points on the season. Coach Kyle’s team was terrific defensively, but the offense steamrolled opponents as well, averaging 31 points per game for a season total of 279.
Romney beat Green Bank 7-0, Piedmont 33-0, Charles Town 7-0 (on the road), Franklin 33-0, Petersburg 65-0, Keyser 13-0, Ridgeley 24-0 and Berkeley Springs 71-6.
The glaring blemish on the perfect season in 1941 was the 6-6 tie against an outstanding 1-loss Moorefield team.
Evidence of the team’s offensive prowess was demonstrated by the fact that the ’41 Pioneers recorded 2 of the biggest wins ever established by any RHS team when they smoked Petersburg 65-0 and demolished Berkeley Springs 71-6.
In the Berkeley Springs game, halfback Bill Milleson established an all-time RHS individual single-game scoring record when he scored 5 touchdowns and 1 extra point for a total of 31 points. Milleson was also the team’s leading scorer for the year with 77 points. Quarterback Loudoun Thompson was the team’s 2nd leading scorer with 50 points.
After 5 seasons at the helm of Pioneer football, Coach Kyle decided to leave Romney and accept the head coaching position with the Golden Tornado. The 1942 Romney team crushed the Keyser eleven 34-0, and Coach Kyle’s tenure with Keyser was shortlived as he stepped down after the 1942 season winning just 1 game.
According to those who knew Coach Kyle, they say his decision to leave Romney was one he regretted many years later.
Perhaps the lack of playoff participation or the declaration of a state championship is what hurts the 1941 Romney squad the most when discussing the best teams to come out of Hampshire County.
Why were the Pioneers not included in the 1941 playoffs? Simply stated, because there weren’t playoffs in 1941.
At the time the WVSSAC still operated under a single-class system and the champion was named by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association.
The 1941 state championship was awarded to Stratton who finished the season with an 8-0-2 record.
Could the Pioneers lay claim to a state title in 1941? The argument is certainly up for debate.
As the 7th best team to ever play in Hampshire County, it is time to insert this squad into the immortal halls of the Hampshire County Hall of Fame. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.