SUNRISE SUMMIT — Coming off a thorough beating by Musselman the schedule doesn’t get any easier for Hampshire this week as they welcome Spring Mills to Rannells Field on Friday night. The Cardinals lost their returning signal caller from last year, Keon Padmore-Johnson as he tore his ACL during summer camp, so Junior QB Chase Henson is the man under center for the Cardinals in 2019 as they attempt to make their 5th straight playoff appearance.
Spring Mills is (1-1) so far this season defeating Washington 27-0 and losing to Musselman 29-14. The Cardinals played neck-and-neck with the Applemen as the game was tied 14-14 entering the 4th quarter before Musselman pulled away scoring 15 points late in the game.
The Cardinals have a stingy defense as they have held their opponents scoreless in 6 out of 8 quarters.
Spring Mills is led by a small group of 8 seniors but there is talent all over the roster. Senior transfers Aiden and Keenan Smoot will tote the rock out of the backfield while underclassmen Bernard Newman and Nuk Houston look to keep the offense in motion. Junior wideout Jacob McCarren has some experience and looks to be the top receiving threat for the Cardinals.
Last season Hampshire lost their 4th straight contest to the Cardinals by the score of 49-12. The Trojans are 2-4 lifetime against Spring Mills having won their first 2 matches in 2013 and 2014 by the scores of 49-7 and 35-28 respectively. Since then the Cardinals have won by double-digits every year.
In order for Hampshire to pull off the upset, they will need to solve the Cardinals defense while limiting the air raid attack. o
