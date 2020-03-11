Last week, the WVSB girls goalball team scored early and often en route to a 14-2 victory over visiting Virginia.
The Raiders scored 8 goals in the first half and 6 in the 2nd half while holding the Chiefs to just 2 first half goals. From start to finish, the girls dominated the game.
The Raider boys team spotted Virginia an 8-4 lead before making a fierce rally in the 2nd half, coming up just short with a score of 12-11.
(0) comments
