The funds for the HHS stadium field and track are close to completion.
The classes of 1965, 1966, 1967 and 1968 are initiating this fundraiser to honor coaches Roger Parker, Don Peters and Don Swiger and their many contributions to the athletic programs in the latter years of Romney High School and the early years of HHS.
The goal of this project is to raise approximately $30,000 by obtaining donations from the many students and athletes who were positively impacted by these coaches.
A donation of any amount will help top off the funds necessary for the stadium and track completion.
