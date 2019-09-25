Our sixth annual Bicycle Fun Ride will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, beginning at 10 a.m. The ride will cover the ten-mile stretch from Capon Bridge to Yellow Spring along Cacapon River Road. We will start and end at the Capon Bridge Town Park, where we will hold a free luncheon after the ride. Drinks and snacks will also be provided for all participants before and during the ride.
As he has in the past, Ken Caldwell is doing a lot of the legwork for the ride. He says that drivers on Cacapon River Road are used to seeing bikers on that road, so traffic shouldn’t be a problem. We chose a longer but flatter course, which should please some of the less accomplished riders. Ken has even offered to hold a short informational meeting before the ride to cover bike safety and etiquette when riding a public road. Don't miss this opportunity to spend some time outdoors riding through some of the most picturesque scenery that you will find anywhere in Hampshire County.
Sugar and Spikes Volleyball Clinic
The Hampshire High School Volleyball Team and HCP&R are offering an introductory volleyball clinic for all girls in grades three through five during the fall season. The clinic will introduce players to different aspects of the game under the direction of HHS Head Coach Megan Fuller and the HHS volleyball players. The registration fee for the clinic is $50.
The program is limited to 20 participants selected on a first-come-first-served basis. Each participant will be paired with a member of the HHS team who will guide her through the fundamental skills of the game, concentrating on passing, setting, serving, and hitting. Participants will also play some introductory games with an emphasis on court movement, communication, and aggressiveness.
Dates and times for the clinic are as follows:
Wednesday, Sept. 25, 6 - 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 30, 6 - 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3, 6 - 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6 - 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 14, Introduction at HHS Game, be at the gym at 6:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 6 - 7 p.m.
There are three ways to register for the clinic. First, log onto the HCP&R website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and click on, fill out, and send the Program Registration Form, which is at the bottom of the home page. Payment may then be mailed to P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757, or you may pay at the first meeting of the clinic. Second, you may register in person at the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Also, you may register in person at HHS the first night of the clinic. For more details about the clinic, contact Coach Megan Fuller at mfuller@k12.wv.us. Remember, only 20 applicants will be accepted, so get your registration in quickly. Don’t miss out on this chance to learn to play the game the Trojan Way.
Gary Crane Cup Final Round
The pursuit for the Gary Crane Cup will culminate with the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort on Oct. 8. The festivities will begin at 12:30 p.m. with lunch in the main dining room, with the first tee times slated to begin at 1 p.m. The cost for lunch and golf is just $25. We will award the 2019 Crane Cup to both a gross and a net champion at the conclusion of the Final Round.
Even if you’re not interested in competing for the Crane Cup, come on out and join us for a relaxing round of golf at a great price on one of the area’s best golf courses.
Jump Start Basketball Clinic
Plans are complete for our seventh annual Jump Start Basketball Clinic. Jump Start is open to all boys and girls in grades three-through-eight. The girls’ clinic will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, from noon until 4 p.m. at the HHS gym. The boys’ clinic is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16, and will be split into two sessions. Grades 3 and 4 will meet from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., followed by grades 5-through-8 from 10 a.m. until noon. Registration fee for Jump Start will be $10.
Jump Start will focus on individual and team skills and fundamentals. Julieanne Buckley, girls’ head basketball coach at HHS, will run the girls’ session, and Dan Alkire, head boys’ basketball coach at HHS, will run the boys’ clinics.
Registration fee for Jump Start will be $10. To register, log onto the HCP&R website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and fill out and then send the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page. The registration fee may then be mailed to HCP&R at P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757, or you may bring the fee with you the day of the clinic. You may also register in person at the HCP&R office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Registrations will also be accepted at HHS the day of the clinic.
Jump Start is a great way to get prepared for our upcoming youth basketball leagues, Biddy Buddy and the Intermediate Basketball League. Don’t miss this chance to learn to play the game the Trojan Way.
Discount Tickets to King’s Dominion
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation has once again entered into an agreement with King’s Dominion to offer discount tickets to the park for this fall. These are any-time tickets that are good for admittance to the park any day that it is open. The park opened on March 23 for the 2019 season and will remain open until the end of October.
The price for each ticket is $38, which is a considerable savings from the normal $68 admission price. These tickets can be purchased at the HCP&R office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. If you can’t make it to the office, give us a call at (304) 822-7300 or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com, and we’ll make arrangements to get your tickets to you. o
