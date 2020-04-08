No question about it, Americans set the standard when it comes to style.
Chinese residents have been wearing masks for decades, as pollution and disease are commonplace in the land of the dragon, yet all 5-trillion of them wear the same mask.
You know the kind:
- Sky blue
- White string
- Metal clips
Factories in China can stitch a swoosh on suede shoes yet they struggle to manufacture an upgrade to entry-level mouth protectors.
For me, when it comes to my livelihood, I’m willing to cough up more than $0.85 cents. (Get it? Cough up?).
Did it not occur to the Chinese that the standard style could be improved upon?
Americans have been masked for less than 2 weeks, nevertheless our thirst for fashion has far surpassed the socialist red flag regime.
(Did I say socialist? Sounds like Bernie Sanders should be running his campaign in China).
In the face of adversity, another source of American ingenuity is born, underlining the unique power of freedom of expression.
In simpler terms: “If I gotta wear this blasted mask, then I’m gonna do it my way.”
Reluctant acceptance can spawn creativity and stimulate the search for improvement.
The style of mask I seek is black cloth with a Pittsburgh Pirates “P” logo in gold. I need it to match my hat.
That’s just what Americans do: face hardship and overcome it with style.
