SUNRISE SUMMIT — The Trojan girls outscored Mineral County 23 – 1 last week as the team improved to 3-0 on the season.
On Tuesday night Hampshire ran rampant over the girls in Columbia blue defeating the Falcons 7-1 at Rannells Field.
Nicole McManamay torched the nets with 4 goals while Teeia Keckley booted in 2, and Kaelyn Knight added 1.
Coach Troy Crane talked about the impressive performance, “Having 6 veteran players with 60 plus varsity games each under their belts. You take Nicole, Angela, Cali, Emma, Morgan, Savannah, and Taylor that’s over 350 varsity games of experience between them all. That was the key, Frankfort has a young squad.”
On Wednesday evening the girls traveled to Keyser and once again stormed the nets blasting home a total of 16 goals, which is the highest amount in Coach Crane’s tenure.
Morgan Pyles was the leading scorer notching 4 goals while Savannah Garrett recorded a hat trick.
With an impressive 3-0 start to the season, how does Coach Crane feel about his team heading forward?
“In reality the big boys are knocking on the door,” stated Crane.
“We challenged the girls to work on specific technical aspects that we must improve on to be able to compete with the great teams. It was the first time in many years that they recognized the importance of growing as a team over padding their individual stats.”
With an impressive 3-0 start to the season, the schedule gets busy for the Trojan girls. Yesterday the team traveled to Spring Mills for a game against the Cardinals and tonight they have a home game against Berkeley Springs, which starts at 5 p.m.
On Saturday the girls head to Washington for a game at 11 a.m. and on Tuesday they have a home game against Fort Hill at 5 p.m. o
