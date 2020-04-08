Shepherd University
SHEPHERDSTOWN — Division II Shepherd University is adding women’s golf starting next fall.
Shepherd Vice President for Athletics Chauncey Winbush announced the move April 2. Men’s golf coach Chuck Ingram also will coach the women’s golf team.
Shepherd, located in the West Virginia community of Shepherdstown, joined the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference last fall.
“The addition of women’s golf at Shepherd University allows us to continue with our goal to enhance our sport sponsorship,” Winbush said.
In March, Shepherd announced it was reinstating men’s and women’s cross country as varsity sports next fall. o
