Even though the Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive officially ended February 29, we just keep getting new members for the Santa Club.
Green Spring Recreational Park became the newest member when they contributed $1,000 to the Fund Drive this week. Factoring in the $5,000 contribution from the HCP&R Board, we raised a total of $13,750 from 22 different donors this year.
We have already ordered the four-foot section for our giant Christmas tree, the parts and replacements for the displays that need attention, and four new big displays for the middle of the park.
Our next purchase will be additional songs for our musical display and more rope lights to decorate the trees in the park.
If you wanted to contribute but forgot to do it, we are still accepting donations. Contributions of any size are appreciated.
If you just want to send in $5 or $10, every donation helps make the Festival that much better in 2020. And we’ll list every contributor, no matter how big or how small the donation, on our website, hampshirecountyparks.com
Contributions may be mailed to HCP&R, P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757, or delivered to the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
If you’d like us to pick up your contribution, give us a call at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com, and we’ll make the necessary arrangements to come and get your donation at your home or place of business. Thank you for your support of this project!
Women’s Self-Defense Course
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation is offering a twelve-week women’s self-defense course at the Old Capon Bridge Middle School cafeteria.
The course will meet every Tuesday evening from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. from April 7 through June 23. Wayne Neller, a black belt in Karate and a veteran instructor with over 40 years of teaching experience, will teach the course.
Statistics show that one of every four women living in America will be physically and/or sexually assaulted at some point in their lives.
This course is designed to teach the basic knowledge and skills to help victims recognize and deal with those types of threatening situations.
No belts or awards will be given, but rather participants will gain the security of knowing that if they are ever faced with a dangerous situation, they will be able to deal with it.
There is no age limit on the course, but parents should exercise the wisdom to determine if their child is mature enough to handle both the subject matter and the knowledge of these skills. Any participant under the age of 18 must have parental consent to participate.
Registration fee for the course is $40, and there are three ways to register.
First, you may register on the HCP&R website, hampshirecountyparks.com. Scroll to the bottom of the home page and click on, fill out, and send the Program Registration Form.
You may then mail the registration fee to HCP&R at P.O. 213, Romney, WV 26757, or you may bring the fee with you to the first meeting of the course.
Second, you may register in person any weekday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the HCP&R office, which is located at 90 North High Street in Romney. You may also register at OCBMS the first night of the course.
Space is limited to 20 students, so get your registration in early so you don’t miss out.
Hopefully, you will never have to use the skills learned in this course, but there is great comfort in knowing that if the need arises, you will be able to act decisively to deal with a dangerous situation.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
Work is steadily progressing on the new Conference Center at Hampshire Park. Financing has been secured from FNB Bank, and at the February meeting, the HCP&R Board awarded the bid for the firm that will draw up the floor, electrical, and plumbing plans for the interior of the building to Appalachian Engineering Group from Meyersdale, PA.
Work on those plans began last week, and once they are in hand, work on the interior of the facility can begin.
The 6,600-square-foot conference center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:
4-H Camp
Weddings
Wedding Receptions
Business Meetings
Business Conferences
Family Reunions
Birthday Parties
Baby Showers
Retreats
Camps for Organizations
Anniversary Celebrations
Craft Shows
Class Reunions
Holiday Celebrations
Picnics
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com.
Rentals at Old Capon Bridge Middle School
Two years ago, HCP&R entered into an agreement with the Hampshire County Board of Education to lease the gym, cafeteria, and five classrooms at Old Capon Bridge Middle School. Since then we have spent considerable time and money on improvements to the facility.
Those improvements include new floor tiles in the boys’ dressing room, re-finishing the gymnasium floor, installing new LED lights in the gym and a single switch on the wall to turn them on, installing new floor and ceiling tiles in the cafeteria, painting the cafeteria, purchasing enough tables and chairs to accommodate 168 people in the cafeteria, purchasing new appliances for the home economics room, installing a new door and a keypad lock on the main entrance to the gym, employing a cleaning service to clean the entire facility, and installing a surveillance system for both the gym and the cafeteria.
The HCP&R Board has worked hard to make OCBMS a first-class facility that we can now offer to the public.
If you would like to reserve the gym for basketball, volleyball, birthday parties, or any other indoor activity, it is now available for rent at $30 per hour.
If you would like to rent the cafeteria and the home economics room, which has a refrigerator, two stoves, ample counter space, and one sink, those two are available for one price of $40 per hour.
The cafeteria is perfect for meetings, reunions, receptions, and community gatherings. All proceeds from rentals will be used to make necessary upgrades to the OCBMS facility as needs arise.
To rent these facilities, call us at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com.
Get your reservation in now so you don’t miss this chance to hold your event in our newly renovated facilities. o
