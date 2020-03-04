Statistics show that 1 of every 4 women living in America will be physically and/or sexually assaulted at some point in their lives. This course is designed to teach the basic knowledge and skills to help victims recognize and deal with those types of threatening situations. No belts or awards will be given, but rather participants will gain the security of knowing that if they are ever faced with a dangerous situation, they will be able to deal with it. There is no age limit on the course, but parents should exercise the wisdom to determine if their child is mature enough to handle both the subject matter and the knowledge of these skills. Any participant under the age of 18 must have parental consent to participate.
Registration fee for the course is $40, and there are three ways to register. First, you may register on the HCP&R website, hampshirecountyparks.com. Scroll to the bottom of the home page and click on, fill out and send the Program Registration Form. You may then mail the registration fee to HCP&R at P.O. 213, Romney, WV 26757, or you may bring the fee with you to the first meeting of the course. Second, you may register in person any weekday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the HCP&R office, which is located at 90 North High Street in Romney. You may also register in person at the old CBMS the first night of the course.
Space is limited to 20 students, so get your registration in early so you don’t miss out. Hopefully, you will never have to use the skills learned in this course, but there is great comfort in knowing that if the need arises, you will be able to act decisively to deal with a dangerous situation.
Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive
Even though the Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive officially ended February 29, the Bank of Romney became the latest member to join the Santa Club when they contributed $1,000 to the Fund Drive this week. Factoring in the $5,000 contribution from the HCP&R Board, we raised a total of $12,300 from 20 different donors in this year’s Fund Drive.
We have already ordered the four-foot section for our giant Christmas tree, the parts and replacements for the displays that need attention, and a huge new Toy Factory display for the middle of the park. Our next purchase will be another big display that will help light up the area above the amphitheater.
If you wanted to contribute but forgot to do it, we are still accepting donations. Contributions of any size are appreciated. If you just want to send in $5 or $10, every donation helps make the Festival that much better in 2020. And we’ll list every contributor, no matter how big or how small the donation, on our website, hampshirecountyparks.com
Contributions may be mailed to HCP&R, P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757, or delivered to the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. If you’d like us to pick up your contribution, give us a call at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com, and we’ll make the necessary arrangements to come and get your donation at your home or place of business. Thank you for your support of this project!
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
Work is steadily progressing on the new Conference Center at Hampshire Park. Financing has been secured from FNB Bank, and at the February meeting, the HCP&R Board awarded the bid for the firm that will draw up the floor, electrical, and plumbing plans for the interior of the building to Appalachian Engineering Group from Meyersdale, PA. Work on those plans is set to begin this week, and once they are in hand, work on the interior of the facility can begin.
The 6,600-square-foot conference center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:
4-H Camp
Weddings
Wedding Receptions
Business Meetings
Business Conferences
Family Reunions
Birthday Parties
Baby Showers
Retreats
Camps for Organizations
Anniversary Celebrations
Craft Shows
Class Reunions
Holiday Celebrations
Picnics
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at (304) 822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com.
Pavilion and Park Reservations
On Monday, Jan. 6, HCP&R began taking pavilion and park reservations for the 2020 season. The rental season extends from April 15 through Oct. 15. Before and after those dates, running water will not be available in any of our parks.
Pavilions for picnics, family reunions, or any other outdoor gathering may be rented at either Hampshire Park or Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park. Prices for the entire day run from $35 to $45, depending on the size of the pavilion rented. You may also rent the amphitheater at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park for only $55 per day.
If you’re planning a larger gathering, you may want to rent an entire park, either at Green Spring Park ($40 to $95, depending on the facilities desired) or Camp Walker ($75 for the whole park the entire day, including the disc golf course). All our parks now have electric outlets, running water and restroom facilities.
To rent a pavilion or park, or just to get more information, call the HCP&R office any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 304-822-7300, or you may stop by the office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those hours. We will also accept reservations via our email at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com. Don’t forget to get your reservations in early so you don’t miss out on that special place for your picnic or outing.
o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.