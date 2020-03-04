You’ll please excuse me if I interrupt this column to sprint to the restroom. The flu has me.
Or I have the flu.
There are 2 kinds of people that get the flu. Those that inject themselves with the presumed ‘flu of the year’ strand and those that contract the flu because of people like you. I’m the latter.
How many of you folks received the flu shot for the outbreak of cheap Mexican beer this year?
Yeah, me neither. You didn’t get the coronavirus antidote because those Ph.D. masterminds at the Surgeon General’s office wrongly guessed which strand would go viral in 2020.
I didn’t get the antidote because I don’t inject doctor’s guesses into my veins.
I’m not an anti-vaxer by any means; however, I limit my needle intake to nil. My colleagues are terrified by this horrific deadly outbreak. I do my part by showering with Axe body soap (Phoenix: crushed mint and rosemary scent). However, as I have found out this week, that has become an antiquated way of cleansing my body.
If I don’t drench my extremities in bath bombs of Lysol for hours before entering the premises, I am shunned worse than a redheaded stepchild with leprosy hitchhiking to Honduras.
As of this minute, I need more than 1 hand to count the deaths in America attributed to corona. (2 hands, 8 fingers to be exact).
Here’s a list of things more likely to kill an American:
1. Icicles: On average 15 people each year die from frozen water falling from the sides of gutters.
2. Raw Meat: Approximately 5,000 people die each year in the U.S. alone as a result of consuming uncooked, contaminated food.
3. High School and college football: 12 lives per year are lost playing America’s favorite game. This statistic makes my column sports relevant.
4. Bees: These black and yellow pests kill about 100 people in the U.S. every year.
5. Horses: 20 people annually are killed by these majestic, oversized pre-automobiles.
6. Cold: In America each year, Jack Frost murders nearly 600 people.
7. Dogs: 30 Americans die each year due to mean mutts.
8. Beds: About 450 citizens die from falling out of bed each year. Don’t roll over, Beethoven.
The 8 aforementioned items on this list provide you a better opportunity to meet the Grim Reaper than skunked cerveza influenza, therefore my Lysol lovers of the world, heed this advice.
Don’t eat meat. Don't look up at icicles. Don’t play sports. Don’t go near flowers. Don’t take your horse to the old town road. Don’t step outside when it’s cold. Don’t come near dogs. And don’t sleep in a bed.
Whew. I’m a lifesaver. You’re welcome.
As I stated at the beginning of Carroll’s Corner, please excuse me for dashing to the bathroom and interrupting this column.
It’s time to come clean, I just returned from my bathroom, and I refused to wash my hands.
(Technically, I just went into the bathroom to brush my teeth. Considering no clothing was removed and the toilet stayed in place, was it necessary to lather up in Purell so Proctor & Gamble’s stock price can recover?)
The nonstop, fear-mongering, influential propaganda on influenza makes me sick.
Good news, I don’t have the flu.
I’m just sick of the flu. o
