SUNRISE SUMMIT —The Trojans started off last week with a scrappy match that saw Martinsburg come back from a 0-2 set deficit and steal a win taking the final 3 sets.
Hampshire came out smoking hot winning the 1st set (25-19) and the 2nd set (25-23). Martinsburg rallied and took the next 3 games (25-23, 25-16, 15-10) to walk away with victory.
Hampshire Coach Megan Fuller detailed what went wrong down the stretch, “We discussed early in the match that Martinsburg was making a lot of unforced errors that I felt they would begin correcting as the match went on. That did seem to be the case coupled with us becoming a little too comfortable being up by two games. I think in game four we made some poor decisions offensively which cost us points and gave Martinsburg the momentum going into the deciding match.”
Statistically, Corin Brinker had 10 service points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 1 dig, and 1 block. Kely McDermeit had 8 service points with 1 ace while Taylor Richman had 6 points, 1 ace, and 2 digs. Renee Killough finished with 7 points and 13 kills while Lainee Selan had 9 points, 1 ace, and 24 assists.
Ellen Keaton notched 1 kill, Emi Smith had 1 kill and 1 dig, and Madison Mathias finished with 9 points, 6 kills, and 1 dig.
The squad headed to Parkersburg over the weekend to play in the snowball tournament. The Trojans lost against Woodrow Wilson (25-14, 25-11) to open up the tourney then beat Parkersburg ‘B’ (25-19, 25-11).
The Trojans split with Parkersburg South (28-27, 16-25) to earn a berth into the semifinals before losing to Greenbrier East (25-20, 22-25, 5-15).
“We definitely had a slow start to the day in our first two matches against Woodrow Wilson and PHS B team, however, we found life in a point-for-point showdown against Parkersburg South,” explained Fuller.
“We ended up coming out of pool play to match up against South again in order to move forward. It was the first time in a long time that we were in that situation and came out victorious.”
Although they were both tight games Hampshire was in control throughout the match. Perhaps another reason for the sporadic play was the environment.
Fuller explained, “We spent our morning in the air conditioned auxiliary gym and then had to move into the main gym for bracket play where there was no air. We seemed to make the transition better than South as we still had energy when they seemed to be struggling with the change. They were actually seeded 6th and we were 7th so it was a good win.”
Against Greenbrier East the Trojans came out strong winning the first game and then struggled in the 2nd match. Perhaps one of the reasons the Trojans were eliminated by Greenbrier East had to do with the court.
“One side of the court allowed the space to jump-serve and the other did not which was a benefit to both us and them. When it came to the third game of the match they were able to have choice of side and started the game with some nice serving and we just were not able to get into a rhythm. We saw some really exciting volleyball throughout the day,” said Fuller.
Next up for Hampshire (4-4-1) is a game tonight at home against Preston with varsity starting at 7:15 p.m. o
