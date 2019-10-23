Trojan spikers lock up home court advantage for sectionals
SUNRISE SUMMIT — Hampshire had a stellar week going 4-0 with wins over Northern, Jefferson, Washington, and Fort Hill to improve to (15-6-2) on the season.
Hampshire defeated Jefferson 2-0 (25-23, 25-21) and Washington 2-0 (25-21, 26-24) to secure home court advantage for sectionals. Head Coach Megan Fuller shed some light on how it felt to nab the top spot in the section.
“I am obviously proud of our hard work that went into grabbing the top spot in the section, however, last year we were in this same position and let the championship slip out of our hands,” said Fuller.
“I am hoping that with that experience in our past we don't take any team for granted. I am pleased that we were able to bring the championship to our community instead of making fans make the trip. It is always nice to have a good showing in the stands and we have been incredibly fortunate to have a great fan base this season.”
Statistical leaders against Washington; Corin Brinker 7 service points and 6 kills, Lainee Selan 6 assists and Renee Killough 3 blocks. Against Jefferson; Lainee Selan 4 service points and 18 assists, Corin Brinker 1 ace, Renee Killough 7 kills and 5 blocks.
While the domination over sectional rivals is the highlight from last week, the win against Fort Hill might have been the most impressive in terms of the spectacular play.
“Both teams were battling for every point and the games were close which is fun for the crowd,” said Fuller.
“The Fort Hill strategy was different than we have seen for a while and I am hoping that helps us moving into the final weeks of the regular season.”
Hampshire beat the Sentinels 3-1 (25-16, 25-20, 25-21) as the Sentinels took only set 2 (26-24).
Statistical leaders against Fort Hill; Corin Brinker 13 service points and 2 aces, Renee Killough 23 kills and 7 digs, Lainee Selan 33 assists.
Although the Trojans have won 7 straight games, Coach Fuller is still worried about the mentality of her team at times.
“Sometimes I feel like we believe in a pre-determined outcome; that because we statistically are "supposed" to beat a team we believe that they share that sentiment. I think that mentality has cost us some games throughout our season already,” explained Fuller.
One area that has become better is the substitution patterns of the squad.
“I believe we are working with the strongest rotation that we have right now, however, I feel confident making substitutions as needed. If we are struggling in any certain position we have options to make permanent and/or temporary changes. Our front rows are pretty flexible in that most of the players are familiar with multiple hitting positions and can make a quick change to help get out of a sticky situation if one comes up.”
Next up for the Trojans is a Tri-Match on the road against East Hardy and Calvary Christian Academy on Oct. 24 starting at 6 p.m o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.