This column simply serves as a long-winded excuse why I failed to complete an assignment, and I’m blaming y’all Mountaineer fans.
Over 6 months ago, my superior told me to investigate and round up the best new websites and social media accounts for WVU fans to follow.
In order to investigate the mind of a Mountaineer I fabricated accounts that provided artificial proof of my faux West Virginia allegiance to blend in amongst the crowd.
When asked how my long-term project was coming along, I told him the truth; I have nothing of value to report back. Why?
Because it appears WVU fans enjoy hack social media accounts that claim to be sports outlets like SB Nation and Barstool.
Count me out, I hate’em. The Smoking Musket, WVU Barstool and Herd Hater are amongst the guilty pleasures for old gold and blue fans, but I simply can’t stomach them.
Why the hatred?
Because these accounts are closer to the authenticity of The Onion rather than Sports Illustrated.
They lack credibility and generate misleading fan centric content, which is often offensive, juvenile, and rarely talks about, you know - SPORTS.
For example, last week Herd Hater posted a video of himself turning a light bulb on and off with a logo of WVU in the foreground - Is this sports?
WVU Barstool was busy tweeting out sexually crude jokes, which compared pull-out couches to … nevermind, I like my job. – Is this sports?
From the brilliant minds over at the Smoking Musket, they sent out a tweet that stated, “just started the invader zim movie and hoo boy dib is, predictably, deep into qanon” – Is this sports?
Just imagine if you opened the sports page today and are welcomed by an anchor photo of me flipping a light switch, a tasteless sexual joke as the sidebar story, and an article
written in Welch, English, Cling-on or jibberish. – In your mind you would be asking, Is this sports?
Here’s the rub.
Apparently to Mountaineer fans, yes.
The Smoking Musket tweeted more messages about Game of Thrones in the past year than the Big 12, yet somehow has garnished more followers than the Director of Athletic Content for WVU, John Antonik.
Why follow an educated experienced author who has published 4 books on Mountaineer athletics when you can witness some dude with a gnarly beard kill the power on a lamp.
Honestly, the only credible accounts I stumbled across are the same old-fashioned newspaper/sports media outlets that have been established for decades.
However, I pose the question to you, why have hack accounts drawn the attention of WVU fans?
It’s easy to point the finger and blame ‘the media’ for creating negative content and fake news, however, when people support and follow these sites, they are overlooking the hard working writers across the mountain state that have insightful and accurate stories with their credibility at stake.
John Antonik writes an insightful piece on the starting DE for the Mountaineers and how his skillset will translate to the new defensive scheme and that posting gets fewer likes than a human unscrewing a light bulb.
I’m at a loss for ___ . o
