WELLSBURG — For the 3rd time this season Bria Edgell has broken her own school, and this time she was able to break the 1:15 barrier as she touched the wall at (1:14.98).
Last month, Bria stated her goal was to post a sub 1:15 time in hopes that it would be good enough to qualify her into states. Although she has reached her goal sooner than expected, the additional time prior to regionals allows her to improve her craft.
“Bria lost some of her confidence a few weeks ago, so we have been working on that,” said coach Lisa Lease.
Certainly Bria’s confidence is back as she has continued doing time trials and more sprints.
“Bria has taken some tips from former Hampshire swimmers and she continues to push herself in practice,” explained Lease.
“I am really hoping Bria can get to states with these times.”
Bria broke the 100-yard backstroke school record at the Brooke Winter Invitational last Friday and finished 4th in the 50-yard freestyle as well.
Overall as a team the Trojan girls wound up 7th out of 9 schools with a total of 29 points. Buckhannon-Upshur won the girls meet with 118 points, John Marshall finished 2nd, and Martins Ferry took 3rd.
Personal bests for the Trojan girls included Taylor Kirk taking 12th in the 200-yard freestyle (2:43.11), Kellsey Savage taking 13th in the 100-yard breastroke (1:37.63).
“I was hoping to see the girls drop more time but with the lack of practice, I’m sure that was a factor,” explained coach Lease.
On the boys side of the meet Hampshire finished 8th out of 8 teams with a total of 24 points, just behind Martins Ferry with 25 points and East Fairmont with 30.
“The boys team is facing a lot of heavy competition this year, but I think they did very well overall,” said Lease.
Individual personal bests for the Trojan boys include Ethan Thorne finishing 6th in the 200-yard freestyle (2:12.19), Anthony Voit in the 200-yard freestyle (2:28.81), Coltyn Kile in the 50-yard freestyle (29.59), Gentry Shockey in the 50-yard freestyle (33.18), Jeff Combs in the 100-yard freestyle (1:17.62), Ty Keiter in the 100-yard freestyle (1:21.81), Austin Eglinger in the 100-yard backstroke (1:23.84), and the combination of Ethan Thorne, Austin Voit, Anthony Voit, and Austin Eglinger in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:18.96).
“All that I expect as a coach is that they go out and do their best. Considering the distance we traveled and the lack of practice, I think we did very well,” Lease stated.
The Trojan paddlers dive back in the pool at Shepherd on Saturday, Jan. 4 starting at 4:30 p.m. o
