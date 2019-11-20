SUNRISE SUMMIT — Hampshire Trojan swimming star Cali Kobasiar made it official last week as she signed on the dotted line to join the Frostburg State swimming team next fall.
“It was a big relief for me because I was having anxiety about what I was going to do for the future but now I can focus on this season instead of next season,” said Kobasiar.
The breastroke has been Cali’s forte since joining the Trojans and she currently holds the 100-yard breastroke Hampshire school record.
Cali pointed out that Frostburg State swimming was a perfect fit for her because the Bobcats will be losing their 100 & 200-yard breaststroker and she plans on filling that spot.
Currently Cali is determined to maximize her senior campaign and she has a couple of goals she wants to accomplish before moving to Maryland.
“Right now I am focused on breaking my own record and going to states,” said Kobasiar.
Coach Lisa Lease was proud of Cali’s commitment to improve her craft in season and during the offseason.
“I am very proud of Cali, she has worked very hard and deserves it. Since sophomore year she has been training hard in the offseason going to camps every year and she has been very dedicated,” said Coach Lease.
Cali is a multi-sport athlete who was the starting netminder for the Trojan girls soccer team that won their first AAA sectional championship last month.
“The characteristic about Cali that stands out the most, is that she demands the best from herself and her teammates on a daily basis,” said Hampshire girls soccer Coach Troy Crane.
So why does Cali enjoy swimming the breaststroke?
“I like it because I am good at it,” said Kobasiar with a smile.
Cali will be diving back into the pool this Saturday at Shepherd University. o
