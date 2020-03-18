Due to concerns about the flu and other health issues, HCP&R is canceling the Women’s Self-Defense Course that was set to begin April 7. When these health concerns pass, we plan to offer the course at some point. We are very sorry for any inconvenience the cancellation may cause, but we feel that it is best to err on the side of caution rather than proceed with a program that could possibly present additional health concerns.
Gary Crane Cup Golf
The pursuit of the Gray Crane Cup for 2020 begins on Tuesday, April 21, when we travel to Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs for the first of our six qualifiers. The cost for 18 holes of golf with a cart will be just $20, and the first tee times begin at 1:00 p.m.
The format for the competition will be the same as previous years. Those wishing to compete for the Cup must play in at least three of the six qualifiers and turn in their scorecards to the pro shop after the round. From those scores, a handicap will be tabulated and applied at the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort in October. Both a gross and a net champion will be crowned at the Final Round. Carrol Link (gross) and Mike McDowell (net) are the defending champions.
The rest of the outings have been tentatively scheduled as follows: May 5- The Woods; June 2- Franklin; July 9- The Pines in Morgantown; August 4- Locust Hill; September 1- Canaan.
Even if you’re not interested in competing for the Crane Cup, come on out and join us for a relaxing round of golf at a great price on some of the area’s premiere resort courses.
Walk To Be Fit Program
The Walk To Be Fit Program is scheduled to begin on April 1, 2020. When we get closer to the start of the program, just stop by any FNB Bank branch (Fort Ashby, Romney, Hampshire Square, or Capon Bridge), the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center at Hampshire Square, or the Hampshire County Health Department in Augusta to register for the program. When you register, don’t forget to pick up your free pedometer and your tally sheet to log the miles that you walk.
We will recognize four milestones this year: 100, 250, 500, and 1,000 miles. When you reach one of those milestones, or when your tally sheet is filled, just return it to the location where you picked it up, and we will contact you when you are eligible for a prize. Prizes for 2020 will include sling backpacks, stadium blankets, coffee mugs, and portable chargers for your electronic devices.
Walking is great exercise on the path to a healthier lifestyle, and what could be better than receiving some nice prizes for your efforts? That’s what Walk To Be Fit is all about.
Rentals at Old Capon Bridge Middle School
Two years ago, HCP&R entered into an agreement with the Hampshire County Board of Education to lease the gym, cafeteria, and five classrooms at Old Capon Bridge Middle School. Since then we have spent considerable time and money on improvements to the facility. Those improvements include new floor tiles in the boys’ dressing room, re-finishing the gymnasium floor, installing new LED lights in the gym with a single switch on the wall to turn them on, installing new floor and ceiling tiles in the cafeteria, painting the cafeteria, purchasing enough tables and chairs to accommodate 168 people in the cafeteria, purchasing new appliances for the home economics room, installing a new door and a keypad lock on the main entrance to the gym, employing a cleaning service to clean the entire facility, and installing a surveillance system for both the gym and the cafeteria.
The HCP&R Board has worked hard to make OCBMS a first-class facility that we can now offer to the public. If you would like to reserve the gym for basketball, volleyball, birthday parties, or any other indoor activity, it is now available for rent at $30 per hour. If you would like to rent the cafeteria and the home economics room, which has a refrigerator, two stoves, ample counter space, and one sink, those two are available for one price of $40 per hour. The cafeteria is perfect for meetings, reunions, receptions, and community gatherings. All proceeds from rentals will be used to make necessary upgrades to the OCBMS facility as needs arise.
To rent these facilities, call us at (304) 822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com. Get your reservation in now so you don’t miss this chance to hold your event in our newly renovated facilities.
Pavilion and Park Reservations
On Monday, January 6, HCP&R began taking pavilion and park reservations for the 2020 season. The rental season extends from April 15 through October 15. Before and after those dates, running water will not be available in any of our parks.
Pavilions for picnics, family reunions, or any other outdoor gathering may be rented at either Hampshire Park or Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park. Prices for the entire day run from $35 to $45, depending on the size of the pavilion rented. You may also rent the amphitheater at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park for only $55 per day.
If you’re planning a larger gathering, you may want to rent an entire park, either at Green Spring Park ($40 to $95, depending on the facilities desired) or Camp Walker ($75 for the whole park the entire day, including the disc golf course). All our parks now have electric outlets, running water, and restroom facilities.
To rent a pavilion or park, or just to get more information, call the HCP&R office any weekday between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at (304) 822-7300, or you may stop by the office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those hours. We will also accept reservations via our email at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com. Don’t forget to get your reservations in early so you don’t miss out on that special place for your picnic or outing.
