West Virginia, April 28
With one tag filled, and brutal weather on the horizon for the second week of season, I had a difficult time deciding where I wanted to spend my only decent day of weather we were to have in the foreseeable future. After a little bit of debating, I decided to set my alarm clock for 2:45, and head west to an area that I hunted quite a bit in my college years. This particular parcel of ground has some nice, rolling terrain, with fields and clear cuts, but on the back side there is a major elevation drop off, down into a large river. In the past years I found that the birds actually preferred the steep, rocky area near the river, opposed to the higher elevation, near the field. I attribute this to the influx of hunting pressure the birds received near the top, as the only access points are on the top of the mountain. Getting to the back of the property, let alone to the bottom of the mountain, requires a bit of extra effort.
After a couple hour drive, I pulled into a parking area, and quickly grabbed my things. I was the only car in the lot, but I did not want to waste time and allow someone to beat me to the spot that I was hoping to listen in. After just over a mile of pretty easy walking on a trail, I dropped off the top of the mountain, onto a bench that would allow me to hear a tremendous amount of ground. Anticipation was high, as the air was still, and I figured the toms would start gobbling at any time.
As the minutes passed, I began to have the sinking feeling that I was not going to hear anything from the roost, so I figured my best bet would be to drop further down the mountain, and hope that the hunting pressure had the birds stacked closer to the river. Shortly after dropping 200 vertical feet, a rain shower sprung up, and I crawled underneath an overhanging rock to avoid getting soaked. As I was opening a granola bar, a bird gobbled below me near the bottom of the mountain. Not long after, another tom fired off at roughly the same elevation as the first bird, but slightly to the left of it.
Over the next twenty minutes, I listened to the two toms gobble back and forth, and decided to crawl out from under the rock, despite the driving rain. I descended the mountain with haste, as I knew that I did not have much time to spare before the toms found girlfriends of their own, leaving me out of the picture.
I moved about six hundred yards down the mountain, navigating through the rocks and old logging roads, and put myself in a spot I figured would be right between the two. After making a few yelps on a mouth call, the bird that was to the left fired right back at it, roughly a hundred yards below me, and two hundred yards out the ridge. I decided to close the distance a little more, and found a flat spot, that I am assuming was an old log landing, where I sat down just above it. I made a few calls, and the tom gobbled back each time, making things look very promising. Not being completely satisfied with my setup, I decided to slip out of my vest, and slide down onto the old landing, despite there not being any suitable trees to sit on. Improvising, I put one shoulder on a small poplar, and the other shoulder against the ground (yes, that is how steep it was), and waited for the tom to make his way to me.
It wasn’t long before the bird gobbled at a mere sixty yards, causing me to shift my gun in his direction. After a minute or two, I saw the tips of a tail fan coming in my direction. I pushed the safety off, and waited for the gobbler to crest a small knoll, which would offer me a clear shot at his head. Like it was written on a script, the bird’s whole body stepped directly into view at thirty five yards, and I squeezed the trigger.
It was a long, treacherous walk out of that whole. As I was eight hundred yards, and a thousand vertical feet from the top of the mountain, and then another mile back to my truck. With that being said, each and every step was worth it.
Pennsylvania, May 2
It has long been a tradition of mine to head north as the calendar turns to May, as it gives me a chance to extend my season if I am lucky enough to fill my tags in West Virginia.
This year was no exception, especially since the turkey numbers in south central Pennsylvania are sky rocketing. I am lucky enough to have a few family members with properties that hold an abundance of game. The night before opening day, I made the trip to Bedford, to spend the night visiting my grandparents, with plans of hunting my Aunt’s farm on the morning.
Shortly before dark, I rode up into a narrow field on a ridge top of my Aunt’s, in hopes of roosting a long beard, and much to my surprise, I saw one cross the field just before last light, and was sure that he would pitch off of a small bench below the ridge, into a tree where he could cast his gobbles out into the valley in the morning. I set my alarm for 3:30, and decided that I was going to crawl as close to where I thought he would be, well before daylight.
The following morning, I did just that, finding a large red oak in the dark on the bench I assumed he was on. Being ever so quiet I sat down on the oak and waited for daylight, hoping that I did not spook the gobbler. After forty five minutes of waiting, the thundering sound of a gobble a mere sixty yards away brought me back to attention from my day dreams. I was positioned more perfectly than I had hoped, but a yelping hen to my left caused me to worry a little. As daylight began to break the tom gobbled quite few times, and I eventually picked him out and watched him strut on the limb. I had decided not to do any calling, as I figured it would just upset the hen that was obviously interested in him, and she would most likely take him the other direction. My only hope was that he would pitch down within gun range, and I could take him before getting to the hen.
Around 6:15, the tom pitched down in the worst place possible, as he flew directly into the bottom of the hollow, and shortly after, the hen followed.
A little discouraged, I sat there and decided to wait them out, as I had not heard many other birds on the roost.
Though I did decide to make a few calls, trying to sound like a hen feeding in the field behind me, hoping it would spark a little curiosity. But it was too little avail, as the woods remained silent.
At ten till’ six, I decided to stand up, and walk over to the edge of the bench to call aggressively down into he hollow in order to get a reaction out of the hen. After doing so, I moved to a different tree that provided more cover for me, as the sun had just came up and was shining on the hillside that I was on. Once I sat down, I laid my gun across my lap, and pulled out my phone to check the time and see if my friend Brandon was having any luck.
As soon as I looked up, I saw the gobbler crest the ridge right where I had made the aggressive call from. Dropping my phone slowly, I began to move my gun to my shoulder as slowly as possible. Thank goodness, I picked a spot with a lots of cover, because it allowed me to get my gun up without being spotted.
As the tom went behind a large tree, I finished shouldering my gun and pointed it in his direction. When he came out the other side, he started to get the vibe that something was not right, and tucked his wings to leave. Making a few yelps on my mouth call, I forced the bird to stick his head up high, offering me a clear shot, which I capitalized on. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.